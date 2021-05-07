Wreckfest – Super Truck Showdown Hotfix

Dieser Hotfix behebt eine Reihe von Problemen, die im Super Truck Showdown-Update gefunden wurden.
Im Folgenden finden Sie eine vollständige Zusammenfassung der behobenen oder verbesserten Punkte.
RELEASE NOTES
Game version
PC: 1.275536
- Trooper „Savage“ and „Gona“ wheels now have correct mass and inertia.
- Decreased brightness of Trooper and Trophy Runner tail/brake lights.
- A number of Trophy Runner wheels now have correct inertia.
- The standard Starbeast SS suspension no longer has raised rear.
- Step Van gearing tuning options are now in correct order.
- Bumper Car (TL) no longer appears in the garage.
- Improved Bumper Car clutch.
- Resetting outside the turn 3 of Rattlesnake Racepark no longer results in the car falling into void.
- Smoothing groups are now correctly applied on the Sandstorm steering wheel.
- Installing Trophy Runner „None“ grille now correctly also removes headlight covers.
- Installing Trooper „None“ grille now correctly also removes headlight covers.
- Trooper exhaust stack no longer deforms wildly.
Thanks for your support, and have a great weekend!
