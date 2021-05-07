Wreckfest7. Mai 2021

Wreckfest – Super Truck Showdown Hotfix

By Sebastian Rosendorfer

Dieser Hotfix behebt eine Reihe von Problemen, die im Super Truck Showdown-Update gefunden wurden.

Im Folgenden finden Sie eine vollständige Zusammenfassung der behobenen oder verbesserten Punkte.

RELEASE NOTES
Game version
PC: 1.275536
  • Trooper „Savage“ and „Gona“ wheels now have correct mass and inertia.
  • Decreased brightness of Trooper and Trophy Runner tail/brake lights.
  • A number of Trophy Runner wheels now have correct inertia.
  • The standard Starbeast SS suspension no longer has raised rear.
  • Step Van gearing tuning options are now in correct order.
  • Bumper Car (TL) no longer appears in the garage.
  • Improved Bumper Car clutch.
  • Resetting outside the turn 3 of Rattlesnake Racepark no longer results in the car falling into void.
  • Smoothing groups are now correctly applied on the Sandstorm steering wheel.
  • Installing Trophy Runner „None“ grille now correctly also removes headlight covers.
  • Installing Trooper „None“ grille now correctly also removes headlight covers.
  • Trooper exhaust stack no longer deforms wildly.

Thanks for your support, and have a great weekend!

