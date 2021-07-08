Wreckfest – July Update Hotfix

Many thanks to everyone who have reported issues and given feedback!
RELEASE NOTES
Game version
PC:
1.278567
- The weekly and monthly tournament events can be now participated in.
- Fixed Dedicated Server memory leak.
- Server no longer occasionally crashes in the event voting screen.
- Game no longer occasionally crashes when quitting from Wrecking Playground.
- Added an option in the Settings menu to disable bloom.
- Reflections on medium reflection quality now look correct.
- Leaderboards are now sorted correctly per class.
- Verification when entering multiplayer is faster.
- Loading times are improved.
- Fine-tuned a number of weathers.
- Special vehicles can be now tuned in tournament events.
- (Modding) Steam Workshop uploader no longer crashes.
- (Modding) surfacelist.srfl is no longer encrypted.
KNOWN ISSUES
- Hosting in-game does not currently work (neither Internet or LAN), please use the dedicated server in the meantime.
- In-game ping currently displays ~30 ms too much, meaning that your actual ping is ~30 ms less.
