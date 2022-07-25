Vanguard Normandy 1944 – Build 453: Patch Notes

We have not posted patch notes for some time, so the following is a summary of changes for the recent builds on the beta branch.
HIGHLIGHTS:
- Changed: Redesigned capture mechanic to add “capture stages”
- Added: Two new variants for Lion-sur-Mer
- Added: New variants to Merville Battery
SUMMARY OF CHANGES:
- Added: Server analytics to help future map balancing refinements
- Added: Keybind tip to voice chat indicator
- Updated: Ingame maps for Pegasus Bridge and Lion-sur-Mer with more detailed versions
- Updated: Expanded map areas of Pegasus Bridge and Lion-sur-Mer
- Updated: Main menu events/news feed to highlight events starting soon
- Updated: Orders prompt to auto-clear if order given manually
- Improved: Spawn protection for defending team
- Improved: UI transition between phases
- Improved: Huge improvements to loading times
- Improved: Display of spawn markers during pre-game
- Improved: Major improvements to clarity of ingame voice comms
- Improved: Localisation support extended
- Fixed: Capture progress UI jumping when another player enters capture zone
- Fixed: Map boundary glitch on Pegasus Bridge
- Fixed: Client crash when joining an in progress game with an order marker placed
- Fixed: Debug information being displayed to some players
- Fixed: Client crash on joining match
- Fixed: Scoreboard updating when player switches team
- Fixed: Missing map localisation phrases
- Fixed: Players not being assigned to a squad on match start
- Optimisation/Improvements: Pegasus Bridge
- Map fixes and improvements to Pegasus Bridge
- Map fixes and improvements to Merville Battery
- Map fixes and improvements to Lion-sur-Mer
- Map fixes and improvements to Carpiquet
- Misc. bug fixes
KNOWN ISSUES
- Weapons and hands are temporarily invisible when first caching after major update or install
