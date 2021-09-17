Valheim17. September 2021

Valheim – Patch 0.202.19

By Sebastian Rosendorfer

* Rebalanced hp/stamina on most foods ( more stamina on hp foods and more hp on stamina foods etc )
* Fixed tar-pit not spawning on dedicated-server worlds
* Slightly lower hp on Fulings & Fuling shamans
* Slightly easier to stagger Fulings
* Fixed issue with pressing I in server list while trying to filter servers
* Lower bow stamina use
* Cage wall 1×1 physics fix ( Already placed pieces will probably need to be repositioned )
* Boars now also eat blueberries, raspberries & mushrooms
* Chinese translation fix

Miete dir jetzt deinen eigenen Valheim Gameserver auf 4Netplayers.com 4Netplayers.com

 

Related Posts

Valheim – Patch 0.156.2

1. Juli 2021

Valheim – Update: Hearth & Home arrives!

16. September 2021

Valheim – 0.153.2

12. Mai 2021

Valheim – Patch note 0.154.1

9. Juni 2021