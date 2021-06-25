Valheim – Patch 0.155.7

Fun with AI patch.
Gameplay wise this patch mostly fixes AI issues, as we tried to make monsters slightly more aggressive and attack your buildings etc. When they are not able to attack you. It’s fun for the whole family! Also it’s midsummer here in Sweden, so we celebrate by temporarily making the Maypole buildable.0.155.7
* Random save bug-fix (Solves a very unusual case of world corruption caused when shutting down)
* Monster AI tweaks (More aggressively attacking structures when unable to attack the player among other things)
* Open container fix (Fixes issue where you had to click a container multiple times to open it in multiplayer)
* Taught Greydwarfs to throw better
* Event trigger tweaks (Wolf event only triggers after Bonemass has been killed, Moder army can trigger in mountains etc.)
* Long forgotten Blob event enabled
* SFX volume setting fix (Used wrong DB conversion)
* Maypole enabled (Happy midsummer!)
* AI flee behaviour tweaks (Bosses don’t run from you anymore)
