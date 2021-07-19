Unturned – 3.21.23.0 Update Notes

Changelog:
Added:
- Deadzone full suit protection option.
- Level asset skill default and max level overrides.
- Trap_Setup_Delay and Trap_Cooldown options for traps.
- NPC Global Event Hook component for modders.
Changed:
- Interactable item dropper and binary switch can set Hint to Custom to use Interact token.
Fixed:
- Explosive bullets inconsistently hitting curved road.
- Incorrect umbrella item icon bounds.
Farewell, Yarrrr
Quoted from MoltonMontro’s announcement of Yarrrr’s retirement from Unturned yesterday:
It has been an honor to work alongside Yarrrr for as many years as I have been able to. He has been a part of the community since the beginning. Now, as Yarrrr is retiring from the community, it is time to say farewell. I have no doubts when I say that he has had a profound impact on the game and its various communities.
Yarrrr has stepped down from his administrative roles on the Steam Discussions forum, our SDG Forum, the game wikis, and the official Discord server.
I am extremely happy for him to have stuck around for as long as he has, and I know there are many veterans who will be sad to see him retire. Best wishes to Yarrrr, and whatever he focuses his time towards next!
