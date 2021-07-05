Unturned5. Juli 2021

Unturned – 3.21.22.0 Update Notes

By Sebastian Rosendorfer
3.21.22.0 Changelog:
Fixed:
  • Individually replicated structures using wrong fractional precision.
  • Groups, airdrops, and weather not closing savedata stream. Thanks DiFFoZ!
  • Ignore request to save if level has not finished loading.
  • Plugin disabling freecam, admin edit, or name overlay force disables on client.
  • Spec ops helmet missing from Russia and Germany spawns.
Ireland:

Зефирка has replaced the Ireland map with a reenvisioned / remastered Winter update! They are looking for modders to help on the project, and would be happy to hear from you if you are interested in joining their team.

