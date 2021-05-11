Unturned – 3.21.16.0 Update Notes

Changelog:
Added:
- Heavy rain storms with lightning, enabled on PEI, Washington, and Russia.
- Glacier Arena featured map items bundle.
- Plugin events for repairing buildable items.
- Temporary legacy sand physics material for desert maps.
Fixed:
- Stuck spot under Germany train bridge.
- Multiple instantiated skin material leaks.
- Dirtbikes not spawning at Russian farms.
- Shareable items can grant NPC rewards to other players.
Kuwait Curated Map Trailer:
Watch the Kuwait Map Trailer Here
Kuwait, Unturned’s first desert map, is set to release on the 14th of May.
Lightning:
Dark grey fog signals the danger of lightning during a rain storm. The damage from a lightning strike is similar to a rocket launcher explosion, so protecting valuables with a roof is recommended. In multiplayer lightning strikes are always within half a kilometer of a player.