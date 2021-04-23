Atlas23. April 2021

Tradewinds Trailer – Update kommt 28.04.

By Sebastian Rosendorfer

Ahoi Pfadfinder!

Macht euch bereit, die Segel zu setzen und euer Abenteuer neu zu beginnen, denn es stehen große Veränderungen an den Ufern von ATLAS an!

Am 28. April, 19:00 Uhr PT, werden wir mit dem neuen Tradewinds-Update einen aufregenden Neuanfang wagen!

Let’s take a look at a few of the new features on the horizon:
– A whole new map to explore, featuring Tradewinds – special waterway canals to get you traveling around the world faster for some high speed action!
– New Railing Modules – the first line of customizations for the Modular Ships system!
– Platform Saddles – ride in style while laying waste to your enemies

Stay tuned! We still have more updates underway sailing along the Tradewinds!

We’ll also be extending our Spring Rate-Up event until then! Go wild and end things with a bang before beginning a new chapter in your journey!

Private Server owners – we will have further information about configurations and recommendations so you can prepare for this update.

 

