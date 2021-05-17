Tip of the Spear – Early Access 4.0 : New Game mode and more!

Early Access 4.0 ist jetzt draußen! Während wir uns der Veröffentlichung des vollständigen Spiels nähern, führt dieses neue Update einen neuen Spielmodus ein: Team Conquer, sowie verschiedene Verbesserungen, Inhalte, Optimierungen und Korrekturen am Spiel.
We’ll continue to polish and debug the game further in coming weeks, before we announce the date for the full game release.
-New Game Mode: Team Conquer
-New map overhaul: Pharaoh (Team Conquer)
-Added Team Conquer support to multiple existing maps
-Added addition check for storage access to fix the – infinite access to storage
-Adjusted outpost spawn armour: reduced by half
-Increased time cooldown for spawning on outposts
-Updated personal profile stats from official to global
-Added delay after applying class change from storage
-Fixed E outpost display issue
-Game voices overhaul
-HUD TKOTH display bug fix (experimental)
-Abandoned Airbase zone setup overhaul (to attempt a fix on zone bug displaying wrong number of players inside)
-Replaced duplicated rank images for general classes
-Update to server tool to fix auto-crash and add Team Conquer
How it works?
-There is a new type of objective: Checkpoint.
a) Checkpoints work differently than the traditional Outposts. Checkpoints come in two forms: Spawnable and non-Spawnable. The icon for both is slightly different.
b) If you attempt to conquer a Checkpoint, you touch the flag pole but you need to make sure that there isn’t enemies inside the zone of the checkpoint (yellow area on radar/map). If enemies are inside the zone, the progress bar to conquer the checkpoint is halted, and it resumes once you eliminate all enemies from the zone.
c) Some maps are using large zones while other maps are using small zones. This is experimental to better understand the game flow on both styles.
d) If your team holds all checkpoints, the timer starts counting, and after a certain period of time, if you continue to hold all checkpoints, you win immediately
e) If a team holds all checkpoints, and the timer is counting, but the enemy touches the flag pole of one of the checkpoints, the timer is halted. It only resets if the enemy succesfully conquer the checkpoint.
f) Bots will now attempt to conquer checkpoints and play for objectives
Have fun!
