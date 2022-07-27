Stationeers – Hotfix v0.2.3508.17103

Changelog v0.2.3508.17103
- Added network manager will now attempt to make any available connection to a network adapter, and use all working ones, instead of using the first one it receives successfully, because that may not be the desired one.
- Fixed blue color boxes indicating where to construct something not showing in tutorials and causing an exception.
- Fixed tutorial can begin a hosted game, but causes exceptions. Now multiplayer is not activated for tutorials.
- Fixed for tool tip hot key container width
- Fixed clients would always send to one network adapter even if their connectionId to the server was on a different adapter.
- Refactored network message sending to be more optimized and support multiple network adapter addresses for different clients.
- Added Nitrous Oxide Canister to Trader.
- Changed Nitrous Oxide Canister to be pure N2O, players can mix their own livable sleeping gases when needed.
- Fixed issue with -loadlatest. CommandBase.ProcessOnLaunch() now called after WorldManager.Init phase
- Fixed ic information windows having error text in the description
- Removed reflection probe silent setting. It wasn’t supposed to still be in game, but people who had old settings.
- Fixed port setting from settings was always being applied causing network connection issues.
- Fixed stationpedia showing up empty
- Fixed Pressing C to rotate passive vent throws error.
- Removed Tutorial stripping for dedi. Its causing issues loading games for some people
- Fixed UPnP Registration would be checked no matter what the person had their settings set to.
- Fixed a number of items not updating their positions on clients.
- Fixed Improved smoothness of movement of items on clients.
- Added Russian Suit Voice.
Miete dir jetzt deinen eigenen Stationeers server auf 4Netplayers.com