Squad – Update: V2.8

- Fixed the Vehicle armor penetration issue.
- Fixed bans issued in-game not persisting after map switch.
- Fixed a server crash when banning a player via RCON.
- Fixed an issue with Ammo Bags and other equipable deployables not having its ghost update state working correctly (displaying green when it should display red) and having the placement error message failing to appear.
- Fixed an issue with BMP1 and BMP2 Armor Mesh, removing a material that had no triangles assigned to it.
- Adjusted format of the admin name in bans entry, to include both admin’s name & admin’s steamid.
