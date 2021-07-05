Rust – Wounding Update & Voice Props DLC

Players now go to a crawling state when wounded in most cases, instead of being fully incapacitated. They can move around slowly and use doors. They also get a bit more health than they used to in the old incapacitated state. This might allow you to move to relative safety.
The older incapacitated wounded state still occurs in the following situations:
- If you get looted while in crawling wounded state.
- If you die from fall damage.
- If you crawl too deep into water.
In both states you still have some chance to recover after the wounded timer runs out.
By default right now the base value is a 20% chance while crawling and a 10% chance while incapacitated. But you now get up to a 25% bonus on top of that (so max 20 + 25 = 45% total) based on your food and water levels. Maximum food and water = full bonus.
If the above check fails, but you have a large medkit in your belt (not just your inventory), the medkit will be used up and you won’t get any health from it, but you will recover from being wounded. i.e. A medkit in a belt slot gives a 100% chance at recovery when the recovery timer runs out (you can still get killed while wounded by taking damage though). And if you’re lucky enough that you pass the recovey check anyway, the medkit isn’t used.
There is one exception where the medkit revive doesn’t happen: Fall damage. So you can’t dive out of a helicopter with your trusty medkit for guaranteed survival.
- woundedrecoverchance (default 0.2): Base chance of recovery after crawling wounded state.
- incapacitatedrecoverchance (default 0.1): Base chance of recovery after incapacitated wounded state.
- woundedmaxfoodandwaterbonus (default 0.25): Maximum percent chance added to base .wounded/incapacitated recovery chance, based on the player’s food and water level.
- crawlingminhealth (default 30): Minimum initial health given when a player dies and moves to crawling wounded state.
- crawlingmaxhealth (default 50): Maximum initial health given when a player dies and moves to crawling wounded state.
We’ve added a number of improvements to the train tunnel entrances. The bottom of the stairwells now have a circular stairwell piece that is used to align the stairwell to the train tunnel grid. This has the advantage that we no longer have to snap the entrance building to a specific rotation and position, which allows us to integrate them a lot nicer inside monuments. We’re planning to move more tunnel entrances to building basements or inside static monument tunnels or sewers in the near future.
While we implemented these circular stairwells we also addressed an issue that was forcing the stairwells and elevator shafts to be extremely long, which led to boring elevator rides down to the train tunnels. This is now addressed, and the stairwells and elevator shafts that go down to the train tunnels are significantly shorter.
Also added this month is a refresh of the train tunnel entrances spawning in the countryside, as in any entrance that lives outside of monuments.
We have redone the visuals to look like bunkers on the surface and improved the interior layout to offer more tactical options. You will also find a computer station in these countryside entrances that will allow you to connect to a CCTV camera outdoor and ensure all is clear outside before leaving.
This month we’ve added the first pass of AI scientists to the Trainyard and Airfield monuments, initially around the puzzle areas. This will be expanded to all major monuments in the near future.
There’s also a bunch of general bug fixes, improvements, balance and tweaks to both the animal and human AI – including a fix for unresponsive AI at low server FPS.
Nvidia DLSS is now available, DLSS can be enabled via the options menu by navigating to Options > Graphics.
-Nvidia
Take a look NVIDIA Rust comparision DLSS video:
If you’re unfamiliar with NVIDIA DLSS (Deep Learning Super Sampling) then here is a quote from the Nvidia DLSS Rust article:
NVIDIA DLSS it’s a groundbreaking AI rendering technology that increases graphics performance using dedicated Tensor Core AI processors on GeForce RTX GPUs. To enable DLSS in Rust, download and install our latest Game Ready Driver, download the Rust update when released, then adjust settings in the Options > Graphics menu.
Instantly, your performance will be accelerated, for a superior experience. In our testing, frame rates increased by up to 50% at 4K. Faster performance gives you smoother, more fluid gameplay, or if you love eye candy, the headroom to crank up detail levels and rendering resolutions.
You can read the whole Nvidia article here:
In May we also implemented Nvidia Reflex, Learn more over at Nvidia.
- Fixed Player Name Plate Delay – Fixed invisible and delayed nametags
- AI Responsiveness – AI will now be more responsive when servers are under heavy load
- Easier Rowboat Flip – Flipping over a capsized rowboat is now eaiser
- Tree Birds – Birds now have a chance to fly out of trees when hit
- Primitive Lootbox Sound – Updated lootbox destroy sound, no longer louder than gunshots
Check out the changelog for more changes.
The Voice Props DLC pack is available today for $12.99! Blast out some music with the Boom Box, intimidate your neighbours with the Megaphone and Microphone Stand, phone a friend (or enemy, or stranger) with the Mobile Phone, and more. But because Rust is a hardcore PvP survival shooter, we also knew we needed to finally remedy its most obvious omission – a disco. The Voice Props DLC pack is available for purchase on Steam with a 10% launch discount!
This DLC pack includes a range of new items that allow you to record, stream, project and playback audio, as well as accessorize your base with some disco themed props. It also includes three new dance gestures and 7 achievements to unlock.
Cassettes can store snippets of audio and can be used in a variety of ways. To record audio onto a Cassette, simply insert it into a Cassette Recorder and hit RMB to record. Cassettes come in 10, 20 and 30 second varieties. Once audio is recorded onto a Cassette you can press LMB to play it. You can also throw the Recorder with the Reload key, handy for sticking it on to vehicles or structures.
If you’d like to not hear recorded audio (for streaming purposes) you can disable it in the Options menu.
If you want to play your audio on something with a bit more oomph you can use a Boom Box. Coming in both static and deployed versions, you can use a Boom Box to play both recorded audio on Cassettes and stream internet radio.
To stream audio from the internet you’ll need to open the settings and select a channel. A few notes on this system:
- We recommend content creators turn off this feature (set Internet Audio Streams to Off in the Options menu) in order to not trigger any copyright/DCMA strikes
- Server Admins can add additional stations that might interest their players. Use the BoomBox.ServerValidStations convar to add stations (eg. BoomBox.ServerValidStations “Test Station,www.teststation.com”)
Deployed Boom Boxes can also be connected to other audio entities via the Audio Out IO port.
You can project your voice to friends and foes with the Megaphone and Microphone Stand.
The Megaphone is a held entity that you can use while out and about. Hold LMB to activate it and broadcast your voice. While holding LMB you won’t need to press your push to talk key if push to talk is enabled.
The Microphone Stand is a deployable version of the Megaphone that requires power. It has two different voice modes to modify your voice (squeaky and deep) and has an Audio Out IO port like the Boom Box to connect to other props in the DLC pack.
Give your base some late night disco vibes! Use the Disco Floor, Laser Light, Connected Speaker and Sound Light to set up a dancefloor that will make your neighbours jealous.
All of these props have an Audio In IO port so you can connect them to an audio source (like a Boom Box or Microphone Stand) to make them react to any playing audio.
The Connected Speaker will rebroadcast any audio from an audio source that it’s connected to, so you can play music throughout your entire base or hook them up to a Microphone Stand to make a base wide PA system.
A dancefloor is pointless without dancing, so this DLC pack includes three new dance gestures. Unlike the existing gestures these dances will loop endlessly and you won’t be able to move while dancing. To cancel a dance you can just press a move input, jump, crouch or hit LMB.
Take calls on the go – and stylishly – with the latest in telecommunications technology on the island: the Mobile Phone! Giving you access to the telephone system from anywhere on the island. You can open the dialler with LMB and still move around while chatting.
We’ve also added the voicemail functionality to legacy deployed Telephones, simply insert a cassette with your voicemail message into the phone and anyone who calls in while you’re away will be able to leave a message for you. You can access any voicemail messages from the dialling screen. The number of voicemail messages that can be recorded depends on the length of the cassette, so a 10/20/30 second cassette can store 1/2/3 messages. If a new message is left when your voicemail is full the oldest voicemail will be deleted.
To mark the start of the Steam Summer Sale we’ve given the Store page a sprucing up and also added an awesome new trailer which you can view below …
We’re also bringing you a massive 50% discount on Rust and all DLC’s so now is the time to get your friends onto your team or grab yourself the Instruments Pack or the summer themed Sunburn Pack.
The sale ends July 8th.
- Added Voice Props DLC Pack
- Added circular train tunnel stairwell piece
- Added crawling state when wounded
- Added Countryside Tunnel Entrances
- Added Tree Birds
- Added Cassette Recorder (DLC)
- Added 3 lengths of cassette (DLC)
- Added Boom Box (DLC)
- Added Portable Boom Box (DLC)
- Added 3 dance gestures (DLC)
- Added Megaphone (DLC)
- Added Microphone Stand (DLC)
- Added Music Light (DLC)
- Added Music Lasers (DLC)
- Added Disco Floor (Multiple variants)(DLC)
- Added Connected speaker (DLC)
- Added Mobile Phone (DLC)
- Added 7 achievements (DLC)
- Added DLSS
- Added Render scale options
- Added some requested cubes for map makers /modding/cubes
- Fixed damage sometimes not applying to elevator passengers, stating „player_distance“ in combat log
- Fixed If players recover from being wounded, they can’t get wounded again within one minute
- Fixed invisible nametags at certain angles
- Fixed Huge wooden sign no longer breaks after upgrading and rotating wall
- Fixed fireworks not firing due to server side budget issues
- Fixed compound missing catcher catcher
- Fixed unable to click drink icon when overlapping with the box
- Fixed Lost Soul AR 42106 / 2426264628 Chocolate Egg 42200 / 2439077520 skins
- Fixed admins getting kicked when logging out under terrain
- Fixed invalid shots while players were using lifts
- Fixed Minicopter „push“ appearing whilst mounted
- Fixed bear LODs
- Fixed tabbing F1 menu cycling
- Fixed ’nowgao‘ in contacts UI
- Fixed players mouths not moving when voice chatting
- Fixed players sometimes glitching into the WorkCart cabin
- Train tunnel stairwells and elevator shafts are much shorter
- Train tunnel entrances no longer have to rotate after placement
- Rowboats are now easier to flip back over by pushing
- Updated Primitive Lootbox Sound
- Airfield Monument AI
- Train yard Monument AI
- Binoculars only show nametag pips during the day
- Reduced nametag pop-in delay
- Enable kicks for inside terrain antihack
- Stricter inside terrain antihack
- Hitch & trough can now be placed down narrow triangle passages
- Disable alt cursor outside of demos (spectate)
- Improved AI Responsiveness when the server is under heavy load
- Improved Rowboat flip
- Shore flickering
