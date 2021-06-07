Road to Eden – Alpha 5.62b Hotfix 2

Alpha 5.62b Hotfix 2
Fixed mutant egg XP amount when dead
Fixed admin vehicle teleport
Fixed bunker wall craft
Fixed carbine burst shots
Added pipe brackets craft recipe to press
Decreased volume of closing container sound
Added turn on all lights button to switchboard
Fixed brick wall
Fixed circular roof
Fixed pyramid roof
