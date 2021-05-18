Road to Eden18. Mai 2021

Road to Eden – Alpha 5.61b Hotfix 2

By Sebastian Rosendorfer
Alpha 5.61b Hotfix 2
Patch notes
  • Increased ATV spawn
  • Increased 4×4 spawn
  • Fixed key remap save
  • Bug fixes and optimizations
