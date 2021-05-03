Road to Eden – Alpha 5.59c is out!

Hallo Überlebende!
In diesem Patch ist das Quad-Bike und ein neuer Kartenstandort zum Erkunden enthalten; der Supermarkt.
Alpha 5.59c patch notes
- Fixed hatchback texture
- Fixed glitch in mall
- Fixed blue chest in mall
- Added quad bike
- Added more ammo loot in warehouse
- Added rope recipe to sewing station
- Added bandage recipe to sewing station
- Added plant fiber recipe to sewing station
- Added wood sticks recipe to saw table
- Added admin block to admin panel
- Fixed a few typos
- Tweaked turtle handling
- Tweaked truck handling
- Added supermarket
- Fixed the teleporter sensitivity
