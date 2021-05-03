Road to Eden3. Mai 2021

Road to Eden – Alpha 5.59c is out!

By Sebastian Rosendorfer

Hallo Überlebende!

In diesem Patch ist das Quad-Bike und ein neuer Kartenstandort zum Erkunden enthalten; der Supermarkt.

Alpha 5.59c patch notes
  • Fixed hatchback texture
  • Fixed glitch in mall
  • Fixed blue chest in mall
  • Added quad bike
  • Added more ammo loot in warehouse
  • Added rope recipe to sewing station
  • Added bandage recipe to sewing station
  • Added plant fiber recipe to sewing station
  • Added wood sticks recipe to saw table
  • Added admin block to admin panel
  • Fixed a few typos
  • Tweaked turtle handling
  • Tweaked truck handling
  • Added supermarket
  • Fixed the teleporter sensitivity
