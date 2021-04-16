Rising Storm 2 Update 1.6 Is Preparing To Deploy In The Coming Days

Grunts,
We know many of you have been patiently waiting, and we are happy to announce that we are expecting to release the final update, update 1.6, in the coming days with a deployment to the field next week if all goes well.
You can find the Work In Progress but expected to be final changelog below:
New Map:
- VNTE-CuaViet has been added to the official roster
Gameplay Adjustments:
- Da Nang Air Base: Various gameplay adjustments to support the attackers
- Add 8 minutes to the round time
- Reduce Aerial Recon timer from 5 minutes to 2 minutes
- Lower the Enhanced Logistics cooldown timer to match those of other maps
- Lower the VC artillery cooldown slightly
- Lower capture times for the first 2 objectives
- Enabled lockdown on all objectives missing it except final
- Increase Machine Gun role from 2 to 5 for Attacker, and 5 to 3 for Defender
- Increase Scout Attacker role from 4 to 5
- Increase Attacker sniper role from 2 to 3
- Khe Sanh: Rebalancing of reinforcements to improve gameplay
- Attackers now have 680 reinforcement tickets and 15 second respawn time.
- Defenders have 580 reinforcement tickets and 20 second respawn time.
- Adjusted attackers to have 5 scout, 5 MGs and 3 snipers roles.
- Adjusted defenders to have 3 MGs and 2 snipers.
- Rebalanced the commander abilities, bringing them inline with other official maps
- Roles can now be reversed in campaign
Bug Fixes
Maps:
- VNTE-Asau:
- Multiple collision volumes adjusted to improve map play and address exploit spots
- VNTE/VNSU-HueCity:
- Multiple collision volumes adjusted to improve map play and address exploit spots
- VNTE-Hill937:
- Multiple collision volumes adjusted to improve map play and address exploit spots
- VNTE-NinhPu:
- Multiple collision volumes adjusted to improve map play and address exploit spots
- VNTE-Saigon:
- Multiple collision volumes adjusted to improve map play and address exploit spots
- VNTE-CuChi:
- Multiple collision volumes adjusted to improve map play and address exploit spots
- VNTE-DaNangAirBase:
- Multiple collision volumes adjusted to improve map play and address exploit spots
- VNTE-KheSanh:
- Multiple collision volumes adjusted to improve map play and address exploit spots
Audio:
- Fixed an issue where voice chat would cease to function for players.
- Fixed an issue where voice chat was not contained within the proper team channels.