Remnants – Patch 0.21.06.28 & Official Server Wipes

Ab dem 1. Juli werden alle offiziellen Server gelöscht und einige Server werden abgeschaltet, um die Spielerbasis für ein angenehmeres Erlebnis zusammenzubringen, wenn die Spielerbasis am Ende expandiert, werden mehr Server für die Community zur Verfügung gestellt, einige ausgewählte PVP-Server werden einen monatlichen Löschplan haben, während alle anderen, einschließlich PVE/C-Servern, einen 3-monatigen Löschplan haben werden, Servernamen werden mit diesen Details aktualisiert, nachdem die Löschungen stattgefunden haben, bitte zögern Sie nicht, alle Fragen hier oder im Discord zu stellen, da ich und die Discord-Mods immer zur Verfügung stehen.
Major Fixes/Changes
• Fixed repair bench Pop Rivet Gun typo.
• Fixed sleeping bags selection not showing if logging in dead.
• Fixed sleeping bags duplicating compass locations.
• Increase dedicated server max player count from 30 to 50.
• Fixed killed by text not showing who killed you when logging in dead.
• Added Scrap Pistol.
• Updated 9mm Pistol Mesh.
• Added Map (Rise Only) – you can now craft a map from the get go, certain map stands will unlock parts of your personal map, map progress is saved to the player.
• Workbench tools now only degrade when crafting graded items.
• Workbench now displays crafting max grade plus grade chance buff depending on Tools.
• Improved crafting grade chances.
• Fixed sky light drastically changing when short night length has been set.
• Bunker elevator now requests a key card to function – The Bunker is still a WIP POI and will be opened in following updates.
• Increased admin fly speed.
• Updated Metal Hatchet model.
• Added Bone Hook melee weapon.
• Sounds added to drop gates.
• Added legend to map stands.
• Fixed damage stats on battle axe and saw blade axe.
• Fixed crossbow bolt getting stuck in air when firing when running.
• Fixed server message of the day not displaying for clients.
If you find any issues or bugs, please report them in-game or via the discord group, if there major issues or you wish to discuss them in more detail feel free to on the discord group.