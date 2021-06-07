Remnants – Patch 0.21.06.06

Full Patch Log for 0.21.06.06
Major Fixes/Changes• Bunker drop doors are now operational.
• Added Greenhouse.
• Added Glass Panels.
• Garden Beds no longer use water if not actively growing plants if placed inside Greenhouses, growing water drain rate is also nerfed from 0.1 to 0.01 when inside a Greenhouse.
• Added Shooting Target.
• Trader now sells the Shooting Target.
• Medical loot items now spawn inside wall mounted medical boxes.
• Fridges now only spawns food loot items.
• Added Scrap Revolver.
• Added 38 Ammo.
• Fixed guns not using durability when being reloaded.
• Silencers now changes the size of the muzzle effect if equipped.
• Fixed not being able pickup Sign Post.
• Picking up Lamps now carries over their fuel levels.
• Picking up items now carries over their health levels.
• Base item loot now spawns with durability.
• Base items with less than 5 durability can no longer be placed by can still be researched.
• Added Cloth Vest.
• Added Military Vest.
• Game font changed.
• Trader Hawk added and now spawns in fields and forest biomes.
• Trader Joe now spawns in highland biome now plus the desert.
• New DLC Starting headgear added – Subject Zero.
• Added sprint toggle.
• Fixed invisible loot boxes.
• Fixed ACOG aim offset.
• Added Wooden Table.
• Added Wooden Chair.
• You can now pickup area banners.
• Town bath rooms added with usable sinks.
• Fixed world doors not syncing correctly from server to client.
• Added Wood Railing.
• Added Wood Window Shutters.
• Added Metal Window Shutters.
• Tutorial quests are now displayed on the main screen of the in-game menu.
• Added two new tutorial quests.
• Tutorial quests save to your player data and can’t be replayed unlike world quests can.
• 100% chance to get wire back when disconnection electrical items within 2 meters, 50% chance for all other distances.
If you find any issues or bugs, please report them in-game or via the discord group, if there major issues or you wish to discuss them in more detail feel free to on the discord group.
Thank you everyone for your support and feedback.
