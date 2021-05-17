Remnants17. Mai 2021

Remnants – Patch 0.21.05.16 + Steam Daily Deal 20% OFF

By Sebastian Rosendorfer
With the release of today patch I also welcome the first sale for Remnants and just wanted to thanks the community for all the feedback and support.

Full Patch Log for 0.21.05.16
Major Fixes/Changes

• Added cooking pot and grill to all cookers.
• You now need a cooking grill to use a cooking pot.
• Rise Bunker Elevator is now operational – WIP Location.
• Improved garden planting.
• Added carrots and carrot seeds.
• Changed and increased some of the UI font.
• Added UI scaling for inventory – WIP.
• Anti-Rad Pills now increase your recovery time if used outside of active radiation by 150%.
• Anti-Rad Pills duration changed from 15 seconds to 25.
• Added Stick hatchways.
• Added Wood hatchways.
• Added Stone hatchways.
• Added Tin hatchways.
• Added Metal hatchways.
• Added Flatscreen TV.
• Added cooked carrots.
• Added Beef Stew/Cooked Beef Stew.
• Added Cooking Knife workbench tool.
• Banners can now be damaged by other players but not destroyed, once a banner is broken this will allow other players to build unconstructed base parts.
• Fixed research/recycle kit exploit.

If you find any issues or bugs, please report them in-game or via the discord group.
Thank you everyone for your support and feedback.

