Remnants19. Mai 2021

Remnants – Hotfix Patch 0.21.05.18

By Sebastian Rosendorfer

Dies ist nur ein Hotfix-Patch, um Verbindungsabbrüche auf einigen Servern zu beheben. Ich entschuldige mich für alle Unannehmlichkeiten, die durch diese Probleme entstanden sind, ich untersuche das Problem derzeit.

Hotfix Patch Log for 0.21.05.18
Major Fixes/Changes

• Added Wooden Hatch.
• Updated Metal Hatch.
• Dedicated server disconnection improvements.
• Improved player data saving.
• Fixed base building health loading bug.

lot more features and updates to come :-).

If you find any issues or bugs, please report them in-game or via the discord group.
Thank you everyone for your support and feedback.

