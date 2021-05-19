Remnants – Hotfix Patch 0.21.05.18

Dies ist nur ein Hotfix-Patch, um Verbindungsabbrüche auf einigen Servern zu beheben. Ich entschuldige mich für alle Unannehmlichkeiten, die durch diese Probleme entstanden sind, ich untersuche das Problem derzeit.
Hotfix Patch Log for 0.21.05.18
Major Fixes/Changes
• Added Wooden Hatch.
• Updated Metal Hatch.
• Dedicated server disconnection improvements.
• Improved player data saving.
• Fixed base building health loading bug.
lot more features and updates to come :-).
If you find any issues or bugs, please report them in-game or via the discord group.
Thank you everyone for your support and feedback.
