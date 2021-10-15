PixARK15. Oktober 2021

PixARK – Steam 1.140 Patch Notes

By Sebastian Rosendorfer

Greetings Explorers! We hope that you’ve all enjoyed the Mid-Autumn Festivities and had fun befriending and flying around on the bunny/bear hybrid Lepursa!!

There will be a small patch tonight, 10/15 at 12:00 AM Pacific Time to close out the Mid-Autumn Event.

Closing all Mid-Autumn Festival related events
  • Osmanthus trees will no longer spawn.
  • Defeating Pegasus, Icebear and Big-Ear Bunny will no longer drop their DNAs.
  • Supply Drop will return to normal.
  • Shining moon will return to normal.
  • Wild creatures will no longer wear Mid-Autumn Bunny Ears.
  • Closing double harvest rate on mining ores.

 

Adjustments:
  • Optimized the model of Lepursa.

Run into Bugs or other Issues? Help us squash them by reporting them to us here!

 

Miete dir jetzt deinen eigenen PixARK Gameserver auf 4Netplayers.com

 

Related Posts

PixARK – Steam 1.138 Patch Notes

17. September 2021

PixARK – 1.139 Patch Notes

20. September 2021

PixARK – Pixark Steam 1.132 Patch Notes

25. Juni 2021

PixARK – Patch 1.126

29. April 2021