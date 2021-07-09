Pixark – Steam 1.133 Patch Notes

Let the Summer sports continue! Compete with your friends and see whose aim is better!
New Items
Shooting Scoreboard
– Can be exchanged at Summer Sports Goblin Trading Center with 4 gold medals
– Can be set into 3 different forms (10m/25m/50m) while holding the “E” button.
– Allow up to 5 players to compete at the same time. Each player needs to choose their shooting range by holding E at the scoreboard.
– Scoreboard needs to be within 50 meters of the Starter Stand.
– Upon starting, 10 shots within 60 seconds will be recorded and ranked. Players will have to reset the scoreboard in order to start the next round.
Shooting Table
– Can be exchanged at Summer Sports Goblin Trading Center with 1 gold medal.
– Allow players to set up the starting position.
– Can switch into 5 different forms by pressing Q button
Miete dir jetzt deinen eigenen PixARK Gameserver auf 4Netplayers.com