PixARK – Pixark Steam 1.132 Patch Notes

Dear Explorers!
The blazing summer is here! It’s time we compete with blood, sweat, and tears in this energetic summer together!
Even the creatures are eager for a match during this blazing summer! Explorers can make Boxing Gloves through recipes (lv6) to challenge creatures wearing boxing gloves, which will drop different medals.
-Gold Medal Challenge: Boxling Cyclops
-Silver Medal Challenge: Boxing Giant Claw Mole
-Bronze Medal Challenge: Boxing Kairuku
Explorers can use the metals they obtain to exchange items at the Summer Sports Goblin Trading Center.
Explorers will have a chance obtaining a Summer Trophy Hat for their tamed creatures by defeating wild creatures wearing the hat.
– 20% chance of looting the hat, and 80% chance of looting a bronze medal.
Spawn Area：Doomlands，Black Rock Mountain，Frozen Land，Crystal Island
Upon defeating it with Boxing Gloves, players will have:
30% chance of obtaining 1 gold medal
70% chance of obtaining 2-5 silver medals
Spawn Area：Grassland，Woodland，Desert，Twilight Forest
Upon defeating it with Boxing Gloves, players will have:
30% chance of obtaining 2 silver medals
70% chance of obtaining 2-5 bronze medals
Spawn Area：Novice Grassland, Grassland, Dawn Island and Woodland.
Upon defeating it with Boxing Gloves, players will have:
100% chance of obtaining 1-3 bronze medals
-Can be obtained through looting goblins, the goblin king, or in supply drops.
– Can be used to convert medals and exchange items:
10 bronze medals to 1 silver medal;
12 silver medals to 1 gold medal;
1 gold medal to 8 silver medals;
1 silver medal to 6 bronze medals.
– Can be exchanged at Summer Sports Goblin Trading Center with silver medals:
Head/Hands: 2 silver medals
Top: 6 silver medals
Bottom/Shoes: 5 silver medals
– Use your imagination to create your very own race tracks! Hurry up! Call your friends and let’s race!
– Can be exchanged at Summer Sports Goblin Trading Center with medals
-Straight track (can switch into 3 different forms with “Q” button): 2 bronze medals
-Curve track (can switch into 5 different forms with “Q” button): 2 bronze medals
-Numbered track (can switch into 5 different forms with “Q” button): 1 silver medal
-Race clock will start when a player activates the Starter Stand within 50 meters.
-Race clock will stop when a player crosses the Finish Line.
-Race clock can show the top three players of a single game.
-Race clock can be set to 100/200/400/800 meter race types.
– For each type of race, you can record a best score, record the player name and race results
-Can be exchanged at Summer Sports Goblin Trading Center with gold medals:
-Starter Stand: 2 gold medals
-Race Clock: 4 gold medals
-Finish Line: 4 gold medals
-Upon using the item, it will display the medal in front of the character’s chest for 2 hours.
-Can be exchanged at Summer Sports Goblin Trading Center with medals:
Gold medal(cosmetic): 2 gold medals
Silver medal (cosmetic): 1 gold medal
Bronze medal (cosmetic): 1 silver medal
-Can be exchanged at Summer Sports Goblin Trading Center with 2 gold medals.
-Can be exchanged at Summer Sports Goblin Trading Center with 1 gold medal.
