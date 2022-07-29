PixARK29. Juli 2022

PixARK – Patch 1.165

By Sebastian Rosendorfer
Steam Pixark 1.165 Patch Notes

 

Optimization：
  • Added the skip option for the beginner’s guide by unchecking the corresponding box under options menu.
  • You can enable the beginner’s guide now at the bottom right corner of the character creation page. Or you can skip it by unchecking the box.
  • Holding E on junction boxes can now show its power supply range.
  • Added status notifications such as weight capacity/hunger when riding creatures.
  • Optimized loots: Slimes/Pink Slime will no longer drop hide. Petroleum Slime will no longer drop bone/hide, and drop carrion instead.
  • Encyclopedia shortcut binding now is Left alt + N
  • Localization modification.

 

Event Changes：
  • Holiday Dodos will no longer spawn.
  • Turning off double rates.

 

