PixARK – Patch 1.165

Steam Pixark 1.165 Patch Notes
Optimization：
- Added the skip option for the beginner’s guide by unchecking the corresponding box under options menu.
- You can enable the beginner’s guide now at the bottom right corner of the character creation page. Or you can skip it by unchecking the box.
- Holding E on junction boxes can now show its power supply range.
- Added status notifications such as weight capacity/hunger when riding creatures.
- Optimized loots: Slimes/Pink Slime will no longer drop hide. Petroleum Slime will no longer drop bone/hide, and drop carrion instead.
- Encyclopedia shortcut binding now is Left alt + N
- Localization modification.
Event Changes：
- Holiday Dodos will no longer spawn.
- Turning off double rates.
Miete dir jetzt deinen eigenen PixARK Server auf 4Netplayers.com