PixARK – Patch 1.163

By Sebastian Rosendorfer
Pixark 1.163 Patch Notes

Patch will be deployed later tonight

New Items：

 

New recipe: Dried Fruit

– Can be crafted at the preserving bin
– Very effective on herbivores.

New recipe: Magical Dried Fruit

– Can be crafted at the preserving bin.
– Very effective on magical creatures.

Adjustments：

– Wind Magic Stone Essence will become one of the fuels for preserving bin instead of original Wind Magic Stone.
– Auto turrets will no longer block shotgun bullets.

BUG Fixes：

– Fixed an issue where tek storage box cannot store certain blocks.
– Fixed an issue where tek storage box can still store some of the weapons.

 

