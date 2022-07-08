PixARK – Patch 1.163

Pixark 1.163 Patch Notes
Patch will be deployed later tonight
New Items：
New recipe: Dried Fruit
– Can be crafted at the preserving bin
– Very effective on herbivores.
New recipe: Magical Dried Fruit
– Can be crafted at the preserving bin.
– Very effective on magical creatures.
Adjustments：
– Wind Magic Stone Essence will become one of the fuels for preserving bin instead of original Wind Magic Stone.
– Auto turrets will no longer block shotgun bullets.
BUG Fixes：
– Fixed an issue where tek storage box cannot store certain blocks.
– Fixed an issue where tek storage box can still store some of the weapons.
