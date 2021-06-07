PixARK – Patch 1.129 – Minor Adjustments

Dear Explorers!
Tonight we’ll be pushing a small patch to make some small adjustments and fix a few minor bugs. Check out the details below.
System Adjustments:
- You can now check points already distributed to creature stats in the UI.
- Upon taming/claiming, the maximum points allowed to distribute to a single stat of the creature are now 300 instead of 255.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed a bug where the demolish timer does not show correctly.
- Fixed a bug where the central computer does not display the workbenches it manages when powered by a Tek generator.
