PixARK7. Juni 2021

PixARK – Patch 1.129 – Minor Adjustments

By Sebastian Rosendorfer

Dear Explorers!

Tonight we’ll be pushing a small patch to make some small adjustments and fix a few minor bugs. Check out the details below.

System Adjustments:
  1. You can now check points already distributed to creature stats in the UI.
  2. Upon taming/claiming, the maximum points allowed to distribute to a single stat of the creature are now 300 instead of 255.

Bug Fixes
  1. Fixed a bug where the demolish timer does not show correctly.
  2. Fixed a bug where the central computer does not display the workbenches it manages when powered by a Tek generator.

 

