PixARK – Patch 1.127

Liebe Entdecker:
Wir haben ein kleines Update, das heute Abend herausgeht, um ein paar Abklingzeiten und andere kleine Korrekturen anzupassen.
Event Adjustments:
- Skeleton dinos will no longer drop skeleton essence.
Other Adjustments:
- Baby Treant’s passive skill, Nature’s blessing, will now show its effective area. Nature’s Blessing can accelerate plants growth within a certain area.
Bug Fixes:
- Fixed an issue where central computer cannot manage all automatic machines run by the same tek generator.
Important adjustment notice:
If no tribe member is online within 30 days, all creatures will decay automatically.
- If no tribe member is online within 30 days, all automatic miner will decay automatically.
We will apply this adjustments soon, if you have any suggestion, please leave a comment below.
