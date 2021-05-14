PixARK14. Mai 2021

PixARK – Patch 1.127

By Sebastian Rosendorfer

Liebe Entdecker:

Wir haben ein kleines Update, das heute Abend herausgeht, um ein paar Abklingzeiten und andere kleine Korrekturen anzupassen.

Event Adjustments:
  • Skeleton dinos will no longer drop skeleton essence.
Other Adjustments:
  • Baby Treant’s passive skill, Nature’s blessing, will now show its effective area. Nature’s Blessing can accelerate plants growth within a certain area.
Bug Fixes:
  • Fixed an issue where central computer cannot manage all automatic machines run by the same tek generator.
Important adjustment notice:
  • If no tribe member is online within 30 days, all creatures will decay automatically.
  • If no tribe member is online within 30 days, all automatic miner will decay automatically.
We will apply this adjustments soon, if you have any suggestion, please leave a comment below.

