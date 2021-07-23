Pixark 1.134 Patch Notes
New Items:
Soccer Scoreboard
– can be exchanged at Summer Sports Goblin Trading Center with 4 gold medals.
– Press “Start” to start a 90 minute game (9 mins in real life).
– Hold the “E” button to set up the scoreboard, including goal points and resets.
Goal
– can be exchanged at Summer Sports Goblin Trading Center with 2 gold medals.
– can switch into different colors (red and green) by pressing the “Q” button
Corner Flag
– can be exchanged at Summer Sports Goblin Trading Center with 2 silver medals.
– can switch into 3 different forms by pressing the “Q” button.
Soccer ball
– can be exchanged at Summer Sports Goblin Trading Center with 1 gold medal.
– create a soccer ball in front of the player once used, can be picked up again in the inventory.
Soccer Uniform
– comes with two different colors: red and blue
-can be exchanged at Summer Sports Goblin Trading center:
Shoes: 5 silver medals
Gloves: 2 silver medals
Hat: 2 silver medals
Bottom: 5 silver medals
Top: 6 silver medals
Other Adjustments:
Tek generator will no longer show its range upon approaching.
