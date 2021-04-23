PixARK Unkategorisiert23. April 2021

PixARK 1.125 Patchnotes

By Robert Knott

Hallo Entdecker!

Wir haben ein kleines Update heute Abend, 23.04. um 12:00 Uhr PT! Vielen Dank für die Teilnahme am Oster-Event, wir hoffen, ihr hattet Spaß!

Event Adjustments:

  • Closing Easter Event
    You can still obtain Skeleton Essence and exchange Skeleton skins at the Tailor’s workbench

Other Changes

  • Central computer can now manage all automatic machines run by the same tek generator.
  • Industrial Forge can now produce Charcoal from burning wood.
  • Dino whistle wheel now shows a variety of hotkeys of different whistles.

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed an issue where CD notification doesn’t show up when creatures fail to turn into pixblocks.

 

