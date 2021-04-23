MORDHAU23. April 2021

MORDHAU Patch #21 – Hotfix 3

By Sebastian Rosendorfer

Einige weitere Korrekturen, die frisch aus der Druckerpresse kommen.

Patch #21 Hotfix 3 Changelog 23/04/2021
General
  • Extensive client CPU optimizations controlled by the character quality setting
  • Fixed double knockback in melee
  • Potential fixes for strange ragdoll falling collision detection
  • Repositioned Zweihander to more accessible position in HRD_Grad
  • Adjusted ballista impact sound
  • Footsteps minor pitch adjustment (for bit more variation)
  • Ladder climb sound pitch adjustment
  • Climb animation audio levels adjusted
  • Fixed some rare crashes
  • Potential fix for the Linux server RCON crash

 

Miete dir jetzt deinen eigenen MORDHAU Gameserver auf 4Netplayers.com