MORDHAU Patch #21 – Hotfix 3

Einige weitere Korrekturen, die frisch aus der Druckerpresse kommen.
Patch #21 Hotfix 3 Changelog 23/04/2021
General
- Extensive client CPU optimizations controlled by the character quality setting
- Fixed double knockback in melee
- Potential fixes for strange ragdoll falling collision detection
- Repositioned Zweihander to more accessible position in HRD_Grad
- Adjusted ballista impact sound
- Footsteps minor pitch adjustment (for bit more variation)
- Ladder climb sound pitch adjustment
- Climb animation audio levels adjusted
- Fixed some rare crashes
- Potential fix for the Linux server RCON crash
