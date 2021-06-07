Pantropy – Patch 0.6.722 Patchnotes

[Added] Androids
[Added] Android Bases
[Added] Android Raids
[Added] Artillery
[Added] Toggle sprinting (double tap shift to enable/disable)
[Added] Sounds to forest warden
[Added] Sounds to nest hatchling
[Added] New animation to nest hatchling
[Added] Creatures finding their way back home
[Added] T1 Scout Mininglaser
[Added] T2 Scout Mininglaser
[Added] T3 Scout Mininglaser
[Added] T2 Mech Mininglaser
[Added] T3 Mech Mininglaser
[Added] Splatter effect to creature eggs
[Added] Dedicated field to drop items
[Added] Dedicated field to dispose items
[Added] Feature to rotate walls
[Added] Hearing capability to creatures
[Added] God mode in singleplayer
[Added] Large worm to desert biome
[Added] placeable window pane
[Added] placeable shutter for window frames
[Added] feedback sound when hitting a player, creature or mech
[Added] Visible hit markers
[Added] Sounds when grabbing ores and fruits
[Added] Sounds when consuming fruits and bandages
[Added] Sounds to hatchlings
[Added] New impact particle effects to bullets
[Added] Creature nest guardian
[Added] Acid attack to nest guardian
[Added] 1% chance of ores dropping a rare mineral that can be researched to gain RC
[Added] Capability to drop one item from a stack by clicking the right mouse button
[Added] A map marker that marks the location of your death
[Added] A map marker that marks the location of your base
[Added] Terrain tesselation
[Added] Optional Motion blur
[Added] Surface wetness
[Added] Wond shader for desert biomes
[Added] Hover Bike
[Added] A limit for how many turrets can be placed on a base
[Added] New Mech health system
[Added] Swimming
[Added] Losing 1% of credits in a credit disk on death
[Added] Toggle running to mechs
[Added] Non-Building area around territory buildings
[Added] Building restrictions around Territory Buildings
[Added] Range attack to desert worm
[Added] Idle sounds to all creatures
[Added] Bird
[Added] Hearing capability to Alpha, Hatchling and Forest Warden
[Added] Toggle run to mechs
[Added] Sounds when creature is dying
[Added] Size and color variations to mobs
[Added] Health bars to creatures
[Added] Ambient creature sounds coming from creatures which are close to a player
[Added] Android reputation system
[Added] New Loot-Table-System for android bases
[Added] Android Drones
[Added] Healthbars to turrets and mechs
[Added] Armor display
[Added] Level upgrade sound and UI pop-up
[Added] Crafting level bonus info in crafting panel
[Added] Research level info in research station panel
[Added] Creatures scream when they hear a player nearby+
[Added] Unload-Ammo-Option when right-clicking guns in inventory
[Added] Icon to Window-Pane
[Added] Blinking light to dropbox for better visibility
[Added] Proto-Pants to game
[Added] Chat messages directed at faction members
[Added] Chat messages directed at group members
[Added] Chat messages directed at specific players
[Added] Chat messages directed at players nearby[Fixed] Doors of android bases were unlocked in singleplayer
[Fixed] Android bases being placed too close to player bases
[Fixed] Mobs attacking player
[Fixed] Sellings stacks to the andorid market
[Fixed] Mobs ignoring player
[Fixed] Nesteggs spawn white androids
[Fixed] Mechs having the wrong guns attached after a server restart
[Fixed] Creatures spawning a wrong 3d model after dying
[Fixed] Dead creatures not appearing after being killed using a mech
[Fixed] Ramp snapping
[Fixed] Solar panels not working
[Fixed] Doors staying slightly open
[Fixed] Creatures glitching and rubberbanding
[Fixed] Savefile got corrupted and loading screen doesnt close
[Fixed] Doors disappearing or not showing up
[Fixed] Mech Armour uninstalls when you take a hit
[Fixed] Android shops would not show up after re-entering game
[Fixed] Creatures not spawning after re-entering game
[Fixed] Selling stacks of items
[Fixed] Refinery Non-Additive mode description
[Fixed] Worldcrates having the wrong 3d model
[Fixed] FPS suddenly dropping due to nearby android-bases and not recovering
[Fixed] Creature movement syncronization
[Fixed] Creatures walking backwards or suddenly turning
[Fixed] Creatures running without moving
[Fixed] Creatures not reacting to players
[Fixed] Mechs colliding with trees
[Fixed] Mobs disappearing after killing player
[Fixed] Mobs disappearing after entering a mech
[Fixed] Being unable to reconnect to a server after a disconnect
[Fixed] Leaving game while in mech leaves you in the center of the map
[Fixed] Forest warden instantly kills player
[Fixed] Forest warden hurts player without attack animation
[Fixed] Walkers were unable to hit player who was directly beneath it
[Fixed] Creatures following player forever
[Fixed] Forest warden was running around player instead of attacking him
[Fixed] Day/Night cycle was not working
[Fixed] Rocks were flickering
[Fixed] Baseparts were not appearing
[Fixed] Invisible baseparts
[Fixed] Baseparts with the wrong 3d model
[Fixed] Dead creatures having the wrong 3d model
[Fixed] Dead creatures not showing up
[Fixed] Inconsistent shooting when the game ran at more than 60 FPS
[Fixed] Shotgun disappeared when aiming
[Fixed] Creature eggs not breaking
[Fixed] Faction turrets not working
[Fixed] Player turrets not using ammo
[Fixed] Player turrets not finding a target
[Fixed] Player turrets shooting endlessly at dead target
[Fixed] When leaving a mech while holding a shotgun broke the UI
[Fixed] Option to enable/disable ambient occlusion
[Fixed] Not being able to place barricades / half barricades
[Fixed] Font of banner messages did not display numbers
[Fixed] Not being able to grab fruits from plants
[Fixed] Player IK for the shotgun
[Fixed] Door movement was dependent on server framerate resulting in slow doors
[Fixed] Rocket launcher
[Fixed] HE Grenades
[Fixed] Remote charges
[Fixed] Player model had broken hands
[Fixed] Hands of grenades and remote charges were casting shadows
[Fixed] Grenades falling through world
[Fixed] Not being able to destroy creature nests completely
[Fixed] Impact effects were sideways
[Fixed] Not being able to grab loose ore from nodes
[Fixed] Camera direction changed when switching between FPV and TPV in a mech
[Fixed] Stored energy not being displayed in base energy storage device
[Fixed] Repairing an item required more than displayed
[Fixed] The very first basepart in a new world would not show up
[Fixed] Variable market prices of the android market
[Fixed] Item buy panel not closing when hitting the close button
[Fixed] Worldcrates not showing up
[Fixed] Custom player marker not working
[Fixed] 3d model of forest warden
[Fixed] Name of palyer rank not showing up on some monitors
[Fixed] Access to creature denied‘ message removed from all creature drops
[Fixed] Distant terrain shading
[Fixed] Foundations were not removable using C.M.T.
[Fixed] Players falling through foundations
[Fixed] T-2 Doors not working
[Fixed] Outputlogs were too big and created problems on server
[Fixed] Motion blur could not be deactivated
[Fixed] Ores not respawning
[Fixed] Refinery not refining ores when combined input value was greater than 90 *
[Fixed] Refinery not refining ores when input stack had less than 80 items in it *
[Fixed] Mobs getting stuck on creature eggs
[Fixed] Medpacks were not working
[Fixed] Removed any mentions of centrifuge when refering to the refinery
[Fixed] Upgrading parts (i.e. generators) that can not be upgraded removed them
[Fixed] Broken Armor Plates could not be removed from mechs
[Fixed] Mech Mininglasers had the wrong title
[Fixed] Energycells were not rechared unless completely empty
[Fixed] Energycells could be overcharged
[Fixed] Walkers not returning to their spawn point after follwing a target
[Fixed] Window frames still used glass*
[Fixed] The message „Access to creature denied“ was still shown*
[Fixed] AA-Turret stated that it needs 120mm rocket instead of 30mm rockest
[Fixed] Player Turrets not going offline when a player goes offline
[Fixed] Zeus Aircraft created a lot of performance issues
[Fixed] ID mismatch issue on the client resulting in item management issues
[Fixed] Dead mobs not having any items in them
[Fixed] Moving items with shift clikck moves them to a previously opened box
[Fixed] Crafting station using items from boxes
[Fixed] Crafting station putting items into boxes
[Fixed] Research station not working
[Fixed] Base not showing up
[Fixed] Base not having any colliders
[Fixed] Anti-Gravity Foundations
[Fixed] Ores not respawning in singleplayer
[Fixed] Anti-Grav Foundations
[Fixed] Worm not coming to surface
[Fixed] Activating shield on Tomahawk blew it up
[Fixed] Turrets made noise when spawning
[Fixed] Player got pushed underground when attacked by worm
[Fixed] Plasma impact sounds were too loud and could not be turned off
[Fixed] Reverse stereo effect of some creatures
[Fixed] Miningstations recharging their energy cells
[Fixed] Hoverbike could not be destroyed
[Fixed] Drone could not be destroyed
[Fixed] T-3 Siege Mech could not be placed
[Fixed] Small lag spikes caused by OnGUI calls
[Fixed] Player weapon sounds sometimes cut off
[Fixed] Turret shooting target when it is not fully turned towards it
[Fixed] Turrets were shooting through bases
[Fixed] Bullets were not hitting baseparts when player was standing on it
[Fixed] Player seeing blood impacts when getting hit
[Fixed] Players being able to open all locked items on the staging server
[Fixed] Nest Alpha sometimes killing players with one hit
[Fixed] Mobs randomly disappearing and reappearing when sitting on hoverbike
[Fixed] Melee creatures walking too far
[Fixed] Mobs teleporting themselves to the player
[Fixed] Map-Marker showing up multiple times on compass
[Fixed] Eggs not disappearing when damaging them
[Fixed] Mech plasma cannon had no sound when fireing
[Fixed] Bug that would spam errors on the server console
[Fixed] Mobs following players for too long
[Fixed] Drills not being used up by miningstations
[Fixed] Mobs not respawning
[Improved] Shadows
[Improved] Walkers were rarely hitting player
[Improved] Decreased maximum shadow render distance
[Improved] Shadows overall
[Improved] Animationspeed of nest hatchling
[Improved] Decreased oil generator brightness
[Improved] Creature network performance
[Improved] Building part placement
[Improved] Performance of creatures
[Improved] Nailgun was shooting too straight
[improved] Pigs were running too slow and not far enough
[Improved] Attacking behaviour of hatchlings and the forest warden
[Improved] Balancing of all miningtools across all values
[Improved] Laser effect of player miningtools
[Improved] Ore break particle effects
[Improved] Ore break sounds
[Improved] Hitting ores with pickaxe
[Improved] Bullet spread of all player weapons
[Improved] Texture of fruits
[Improved] Selection of items in toolbar
[Improved] Reduced screams of pigs
[Improved] Crosshair of the AR
[Improved] Reduced size and glow effect of bullets
[Improved] Bullet drop of all weapons
[Improved] Footstep sounds on sand
[Improved] Blood particle effect
[Improved] Meelee creatures trying to attack a player in a base
[Improved] Reduced volume of pigs walking sound
[Improved] Reduced damage of scout mech LMG
[Improved] Simplified refinery by removing the ADDITIVE mode
[improved] Creature eggs now only spawn on the terrain
[Improved] Reduced research cost of coal generator to 170 RC
[Improved] Reduced research cost of electric smelter to 150 RC
[Improved] Reduced research cost of refinery to 120 RC
[Improved] Player now loses ALL items from his inventory when dying
[Improved] Reducing health of pigs from 60 to 30
[Improved] Increased health of forest warden from 120 to 160
[Improved] Increased the amount of iron ores on the map from 1000 to 1800
[Improved] Getting more falldamage and from shorter heights
[Improved] Shadow quality
[Improved] Ambient lighting
[Improved] terrain rock performance
[Improved] terrain rock shader
[Improved] foliage textures
[Improved] Moon light color
[Improved] Grass shader
[improved] increased Cost of T2 Mininglaser for T3 Mech
[Improved] Mobs losing aggro after 20 seconds instead of 60 seconds
[Improved] Loading times
[Improved] Performance of server Version
[Improved] Performance of pathfinding
[Improved] Reduced noise while loading
[Improved] Walkers no longer spawn in groups of two but spawn alone
[Improved] Sounds of all creatues
[Improved] Swimming animations and added sounds
[Improved] Meelee attack of Alpha, Hatchling and Forest Warden
[Improved] Find target function of Creatures and Turrets
[Improved] Pathfinding System
[Improved] Loading times of server and singleplayer
[Improved] Performance of server and in singleplayer
[Improved] Melee attacks of creatures
[Improved] Hearing capability of all mobs
[Improved] Melee attacks of creatures
[Improved] Hearing range of alpha, hatchling, nest-male and forest warden
[Improved] The selected view angle is now saved when exiting a mech
[Improved] Small Medkits are now stackable
[Improved] Rare minerals now have an increased chance of dropping from ores (6% chance instad of 2%).
[Improved] Player now spawns with a better pickaxe when joining a server for the first time
[Improved] Grid lines of map no longer change when lowering tecture resolution
[Improved] Refinery now processes 10 ingots at a time
[Improved] Cursor now locks to the screen when you click back into the game
[Improved] Healthbars of creatures now activate when they target a player
[Improved] Reduced light intensity of chest light
[Changed] Increased hatchling melee damge to 18
[Changed] Increased nest-male melee damge to 30
[Changed] Increased nest-alpha melee damge to 49
[Changed] Increased forest warden melee damge to 25
[Changed] Reduced walker shots from 8 to 4
[Changed] Increased desert worm’s health to 800
[Changed] Reduced 7.62mm Ammo Damage per hit from 12 to 8
[Changed] Reduced bullet speed of LMG turrets by 50%
[Changed] Reduced search and attack ranges from LMG turrets
[Changed] Turrets of friendly bases are now attacking players who deal damage to their base
[Changed] Reduced health of LMG turrets from 2000 to 500
[Changed] Reduced health of Forest Warden from 160 to 140
[Changed] Reduced health of Nest Alpha from 350 to 250
[Changed] Reduced health of Nest Male from 250 to 150
[Changed] Reduced health of Hatchling from 100 to 80
[Changed] Armor bar now only represents the amount of armor pieces the player is wearing
[Changed] Reduced energy consumption of Standard-Refinery from 31 to 25
[Changed] Removed random damage output of pickaxe and set damage per hit to 8
[Changed] Healthbar of turrets activates when it targets a player
[Changed] Added more spread to turrets
[Changed] Added 4 sec. delay before a turrets starts fireing at player
[Changed] Added limit to the amount of android bases (128)
[Changed] Android bases now decay after a certain amount of time
[Changed] Android bases no longer repair themselves
[Changed] Decay time is reduced on all bases
[Removed] Damage of guns was dependent on value of weapon
[Removed] Sunshafts
[Removed] Screenspace reflection
[Removed] Base decay in singleplayer
[Removed] Window pane from all window frames
[Removed] Some plants that caused performance issues
[Removed] Decals from all ores
