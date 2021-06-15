Pantropy – Bug Fixes 15th June 2021

Pantropy V.0.6.724
[Added] Warning when your mech is being attacked
[Fixed] Incomplete item description in crafting panel
[Fixed] Not being able to click on recipie items in crafting panel
[Fixed] Mobs disappering
[Fixed] Androids became inactive after some time
[Fixed] Camera alignment when entering a hover bike after destroying one
[Fixed] Spawning in the desert when exiting the game in a mech in singleplayer
[Fixed] Floating mobs near POI’s
[Fixed] Jetpack not recharging while in a mech
[Fixed] Getting stuck on a hoverbike
[Fixed] Dead crate would sink when dying on water
[Fixed] Needing to restart miningstations after loading game
[Fixed] LMG turret no longer searched for mobs after loading game
[Remove] Hatchet – had no function
[Changed] Underground hatches can only be placed 50 meters above sea level
[Improved] Expanded entering-area of T2 mech to the front
[Improved] Reduced degradation of miningheads by 30%
