Night of the Dead – Alpha Hotfix #037

– When loading a saved game, the last saved character location cannot be loaded normally.
– When reviving in place or in the sky (under the ground) during the game.
– The number of crafting amount Rifle Bullet has been increased and the materials required have been reduced.
– The HP of some heavy zombies has been decreased.
– Trap’s force(i.e. push) against Heavy Zombies has been increased.
– Easy Difficulty: The wave zombie’s amount has been decreased. The wave zombie’s HP has been decreased.
– Normal difficulty: Zombie’s HP and damage have been decreased. The field zombie’s amount has been decreased. The wave zombie(Heavy and Light)’s amount has been decreased. The wave zombie’s HP has been decreased.
– Hard Difficulty: The zombie’s HP has been decreased. The wave heavy zombie’s amount has been decreased. The wave zombie’s HP has been decreased.
– Fixed the problem that the adjacent building was destroyed when the Beam was upgraded.
– Fixed the problem that the Trebuchet was not reloaded.
– Fixed the problem that some ranged -traps dropped their bullets in place.
– Fixed the problem that revives could not be done in a Sleeping Bag (or a Bed).
– Fixed the problem that players could not control the character when entering the game.
– Fixed the problem that items can’t throw away from the inventory if the category was changed.
