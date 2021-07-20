Night of the Dead20. Juli 2021

Night of the Dead – Alpha Hotfix #036

By Sebastian Rosendorfer
Ver. 1.1.0.3
[Game Balancing]

– Wave Zombie’s drop rate of Cloth and Lubricant has been increased.
– The health of wave zombies on Peaceful, Easy and Normal difficulty has been decreased.
– The materials for Grenade, Upgraded Ballista Bolt, and Minigun Turret Ammo have been changed.

[Game Systems]

– Heavy Zombie’s collision detection has been decreased.
– Minigun Turret’s spread has been decreased.
– Electric Power Controller changed to Trap Controller.
– As the Electric Power Controller is changed to the Trap Controller, the setting of the zombie target in – the tier 1 Trap Controller has been changed to be possible.
– Inventory UI has been changed.
– Added combination keys for items in your inventory. Shift : Half Division, Ctrl : One Division, Alt : Item Drop

[Optimization]

– Optimization of the problem of severe frame drops in the field has been progressed.

[Bug Fixed]

– Fixed the problem that the HUD did not disappear when dying with a Claw Hammer equipped.
– Fixed the problem that the reloading sound of the Grenade Launcher was shared with all users regardless of distance.
– Fixed the problem that the text was not displayed properly on the Sign module.
– Fixed the problem that Traps did not work if there were nearby enemies when they were first built.
– Fixed the problem that the trap with 0 remaining attack count did not work even when power was supplied.
– Fixed the problem that the reload UI was displayed even power was supplied if the remaining attack count of traps was 0.
– Fixed the problem that the Trebuchet appeared to be able to operate even when power was not supplied.
– Fixed the problem that electrical modules (Logic Gates, Extension Sockets, etc.) were counting the amount of electricity used twice.
– Fixed the problem that the size of some effects (fire effect, etc.) was abnormally large.
– Fixed the problem that zombies would respawn even when a building is already built.
– Fixed the problem that changing the language and saving did not apply.
– Fixed the crash that occurred when swimming in the client environment.
– Fixed the problem that the electric module explosion effect did not occur in the client environment.
– Fixed the problem that the knife was not visible during the ‚Break‘ interaction in the client environment.
– Fixed the problem that the breaking sound of new traps was not heard in the client environment.
– Fixed the problem that the wave started when loaded a custom difficulty game.
– Fixed the problem that iron ore in the subway was respawned when a saved file was loaded.
– Fixed the problem that the custom setting of Giant Zombies was not applied on the dedicated server.
– Fixed the problem that the collision detection of some objects (paper box, car door, etc.) disappeared when a saved file was loaded from the dedicated server.
– Fixed the problem that the chat window interfered with the operation of other UI.

