MORDHAU – Patch #21 – Hotfix 4

Patch #21 – Hotfix 4
Another one.
Patch #21 Hotfix 4 Changelog 27/04/2021
General
- Mountain Peak INV: Fixed players being able to camp prisoners before the ram objective is over.
- Mountain Peak INV Adjusted all VIP containment volumes
- Mountain Peak INV: Slightly moved back and stretched the spawns for both teams on prisoner stage
- Mountain Peak FFA: Moved a spawn point that was on top of a tower without a way to go down
- Fixed periodic dips in server tickrate by moving server location pinging into an online async task
- Fix for expiring session tickets on community servers
- Fixed servers considering mod downloads as idle time and therefore changing the map after 10 minutes resulting in long lasting downloads being interrupted
- Rare client crash fix
- Fixed door/vehicle target info text getting stuck when spectating
- Removed „New“ label from teamfight gamemode button
- New ballista flesh impact sound
- Climbing sound tweaks
