Longvinter – Update 1.0.5 Notes

Das Update dieser Woche kommt etwas früher. Hier sind alle Änderungen, die es ins Update geschafft haben:
- Fixed the turret bug where they would shoot their owner while aiming down a gun
- Fixed the melee exploit
- Added „a share house with team“ button in the workbench menu
- Made admin log events do line break instead of overflow
- Fixed a crash that was caused by discord not running on a machine
- Linux now enabled for EAC
- Achievements are now re-enabled
- Fixed energy drink exploit
- Fixed the vendor window opening twice bug
- Servers are now sorted by region in the server browser
- You can now also search servers by a tag if you created a custom one and want to find it quicker, check out the server documentation on how to add a tag to your server
- Changed tarp price from 5 -> 40 mk and made it from common to rare
- Decreased the Planter Box price by 30%
- Added an engine model next to the houses that have upgraded the Electrical Engine from their house upgrade menu
Known issues:
- Ping is currently still not available in the server browser
- Continue button does not sometimes work correctly. It may throw you to the wrong server
- You cannot join the server that is run by the same machine running the game
Warum also wird der Ping nicht im Server-Browser angezeigt?
Das liegt daran, dass die Serverdaten jetzt im EOS-Netzwerk zwischengespeichert werden und alle Serverinformationen von dort geholt werden und nicht mehr direkt vom Server. Aufgrund dieser Designänderung ist der Ping nicht in die Suche integriert und muss manuell abgefragt werden. Ich habe eine Lösung für dieses Problem, aber sie funktioniert noch nicht. Der Vorteil ist, dass die Suchserver viel schneller und zuverlässiger sind als früher.
Es gibt keinen Wipe mit diesem Update. Der nächste WIPE wird 13.5.2022 sein.
