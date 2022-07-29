Longvinter – 1.0.8b quality of life update

Bug fixes
- Modular cabinet should now correctly respawn after server restart
- Fixed cooking duplication bug
- Made code changing more secure
- Increase tent building block area slightly so it does not overlap with the other houses when placed in 45 angle
- Fixed duplication glitch
- Fixed stove from disappearing invisible every time you leave your house
- Ammo now drops on death
- Fixed shotgun only doing 5 damage
- Made tweaks to the placeable loading network settings so they don’t fill up in memory
- Sauna cannot be destroyed anymore
- Fixed a bug where server decay is not turned off even if the config file tentDecay=false is set
- When house decays. The player location is changed to the Sgt. Lake so they don’t spawn inside someone’s house
- Player turret sometimes shot itself. Now works more reliably
Game changes
- Globally banned players can see that they are banned
- The admin panel now tells when the server is saved when you press the “save button”
- Added cursing filter to the chat
- Player now has to accept community rules before playing
- Added a 2 level house upgrade and second interior style upgrade option
- New server provider to the server browser
- Added team leaderboard screen to the team’s tab
- You can now see additional information of the plant growth when hovering over the plants
- Indication that the turret requires more electricity
- Warning when you are leaving the world area
- You can now see outdated servers from the server browser
- Added coop play option to the hosting tab. This spawns all the players into the same location so it’s easier to start together
- You can now close the weather station and Electricity generator UI with esc
- You now exit the house by pressing “Space”
- Made all password texts as dots so streamers cannot accidentally spoil house code
- You can now search items from cooking and crafting books
- Weather station Mk generation reduced by 40%
- Reduced maximum weather stations that can be placed into the house area from 4 to 2
- Increase the building block zone of the AI spawns by around 150%
- Remove the alt + K kill shortcut
- Disabled camera shake when using a hatchet
- Improved the team location indicator positioning
- Containers now spawn dynamically depending on the server population. The full server has normal time and a server with only 1 player in has a 2,5x longer respawn time
- When a player is using the fisherman hat and hovers the mouse over the fish spot, list of fishes that the fishing spot drops is shown.
Small bug fixes
- Plants can now be picked up after server restart
- Trees no despawn when enough damage is done to them
- Fuel upgrade path houses should now update correctly to second-floor upgrade
- Moved house interior slightly backward so items stuck in the back wall can be accessed again
- Reverted network settings back to the original where items that are already seen by the player will not despawn and will stay in memory. This will reduce the network traffic on the server and reduce lag. Some memory leak problems will occur because of this.
