Left 4 Dead 2 – Update

An update has been released for Left 4 Dead 2.
– Fixed a crash when skipping the intro movie with a controller
– Set FOV value as archived
– Inverted brightness slider to be more intuitive
– Fixed a crash caused by an out-of-bounds memory write in the common infected shader
– Improved performance of „IsL4D1Campaign“ query, and exposed the call to script
– Water slowdown is disabled only when playing L4D1 Versus or L4D1 Coop mutations in original L4D1 maps. New script variable „WaterSlowsMovement“ can manage the feature for other custom modes.
– Numerous security and exploit fixes
