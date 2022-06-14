Killing Floor 2 – The Tidal Terror Update Is Here!

KF2 Summer 2022 Update Changelog
Tidal Terror
- 1 New Community Map
- Rig
- Compatible with Survival, Weekly, and Endless Game Modes.
- Fight against Zeds in this oil platform in the middle of the ocean.
- 1 New Weekly Mode
- Arsenal Ascent
- Players start with a knife and obtain new weapons by killing Zeds.
- Each new weapon increases the “Weapon Level”.
- The new weapon is randomly chosen from a list per Weapon Level.
- Waves are endless until a player reaches the final Weapon Level and completes the wave. Then, the final wave is unlocked, which is a boss wave.
- 4 New Weapons
- HRG Crossboom for the Demolitionist
- An alternative version of the Crossbow for the Demolitionist Perk.
- A tier 3 weapon that shoots strong explosive bolts.
- The secondary fire makes a bigger explosion with reduced damage, perfect for getting weaker Zeds out of the way.
- Trader price is 900 Dosh.
- HRG Head Hunter for the Sharpshooter
- An alternative version of the Hemogoblin for the Sharpshooter Perk.
- A tier 3 semi-automatic weapon that shoots darts that enlarge Zeds’ heads.
- The secondary fire uses energy to launch an expansive wave that damages enlarged heads.
- Trader price is 1100 Dosh.
- Sentinel for the Commando
- This is a paid DLC weapon. This weapon can be shared amongst players through our weapon-sharing system.
- An autonomous drone equipped with a full-auto barrel is treated as a tier 3 weapon.
- Alt-fire detonates the drone.
- The drone also self-detonates when it runs out of ammo and a Zed passes nearby.
- Trader price is 500 Dosh.
- Reducto Ray for the Survivalist
- This is a paid DLC weapon. This weapon can be shared amongst players through our weapon-sharing system.
- A tier 3 weapon that shoots an energy ray that shrinks Zeds and kills them by triggering an “evisceration death”.
- Shrunk Zeds are more vulnerable to damage.
- Trader price is 1200 Dosh.
- New Steam Achievements
- Rig related achievements
- Time-limited Objectives, Tickets, and Cosmetics
- Seasonal objectives related to Rig
- Complete all seasonal objectives to earn the Deep Sea Trident Backpack
- Summer Sideshow Prize Tickets
- Summer Sideshow Golden Prize Tickets
- Zedconomy
- Sentinel Weapon Bundle
- Reducto Ray Weapon Bundle
- Tidal Terror Weapon Bundle
- Deep-Sea Explorer Outfit Bundle
- Premium Summer Sideshow Ticket Bundles come in three sets of tiers:
- Bronze – 5 Premium Seasonal Tickets
- Silver – 10 Premium Seasonal Tickets and 1 Bonus Golden Seasonal Ticket
- Gold – 20 Premium Seasonal Tickets and a 3 Bonus Golden Seasonal Tickets
- Neon MK VIII Weapon Skin Bundle Pack
- Classic Weapon Skin Bundle Pack
- Deep-Sea Skin Weapon Skin Bundle Pack
- Chameleon Weapon Skin Bundle Pack
- Killing Floor 2 – Armory Season Pass 2
- Killing Floor 2 – Ultimate Edition
- Killing Floor 2 – Ultimate Edition Upgrade
General
- Survivalist Perk
- Option to choose base grenade and initial weapon https://media.tripwirecdn.com/040722/survqol1.PNG
- The initial weapon will be granted only at the beginning of the match.
- The base grenade will be granted at the beginning of the match, but can also be changed during trader time.
- Perk level 15 adds Medic Grenade or Molotov Cocktail to the rotation, depending on the perk skill choice.
- New order rules in the Weapon Skin section in the inventory.
- First ordered by trader price, then rarity (common to precious), then quality (battle-scarred to mint).
- Weapons
- FAMAS Masterkey
- Alt-fire spread decreased by 20%
- Alt-fire fire rate increased from 50 RPM to 78 RPM
- Alt-fire animation speed increased by 70%
- Minigun
- Movement speed when winding up increased 12.5%
- Movement speed when firing increased 500%
- Rotation speed when firing increased 105%
- Reload speed increased 20%
- Equip speed increased 30%
- Put Away speed increased 30%
- Perks
- Firebug
- Inferno (level 25 skill)
- Rework of the skill.
- New functionality is: During Zed time, your fire damage over time spreads to all surrounding Zeds.
Fehlerbehebungen
- Fixed an issue where the knife was being selected instead of the 9mm when the primary weapons were out of ammunition.
- Fixed an issue on consoles where the game would crash when starting Weekly Outbreaks on Santa’s Workshop
- Carillon Hamlet
- Fixed multiple blood splatter issues in the City Hall area.
- Improved the lighting in the map lobby.
- Fixed an issue where SYG zones were not appearing in Endless Mode.
- Improved the draw distance of multiple objects in the Station area.
- Dystopia – Improved the collision in the Hotel area.
- Elysium
- Fixed an issue where some textures in the main area were not rendering.
- Updated the zed spawning nodes during the boss fight to prevent pop-in spawning.
- Fixed an issue where player location in the main arena could delay the boss spawn.
- Moonbase – Fixed the distorted reflections in the Living Quarter Dome
- Netherhold – Improved the collision in the Hellfire Pit area.
- Rig
- General
- Raised the SYG area boundaries to be more visible
- Moved the map Lobby to an an isolated non-playable area
- Fixed an issue where kismet warnings were being displayed in the chat box
- Updated bullet decals and sounds across the map to accurately reflect the materials being hit.
- Fixed an issue where audio on the map was louder than other areas.
- North Platform
- Increased the blood splatter across the area to be consistent with other maps.
- Fixed zed pathing issues in relation to the players in the area.
- East Platform
- Increased the blood splatter across the area to be consistent with other maps.
- Fixed multiple instances of textures and objects culling too close to the player.
- West Platform
- Fixed an issue where weapons dropped on the zed floor spawn would disappear.
- South Platform
- Increased the blood splatter across the area to be consistent with other maps.
- Central Platform
- Fixed multiple collision volumes within the area.
- Added sound to the Diesel Generator.
- Laboratory
- Increased the blood splatter across the area to be consistent with other maps.
- Added sound for the sprinkler system.
- Adjusted the conveyer to reduce clipping into other objects.
- Adjusted multiple emergency lights to reduce clipping with the walls.
- Living Quarters
- Increased the blood splatter across the area to be consistent with other maps.
- Fixed an issue where weapons dropped on the zed floor spawn would disappear.
- Fixed zed pathing issues in relation to the players in the area.
- Main Building
-
- *] Increased the blood splatter across the area to be consistent with other maps.
- Fixed zed pathing issues in relation to the players in the area.
-
- Machinery Room
- Increased the blood splatter across the area to be consistent with other maps.
- Fixed zed pathing issues in relation to the players in the area.
- Fixed multiple instances of textures and objects culling too close to the player.
- Connecting Bridge
- Increased the blood splatter across the area to be consistent with other maps.
- Fixed multiple instances of textures and objects culling too close to the player.
- Fixed multiple collision volumes within the area.
- Fixed an issue where the rain effects were coming through the ceiling.
- Cargo Storage
- Increased the blood splatter across the area to be consistent with other maps.
- Oil Shaft
- Increased the blood splatter across the area to be consistent with other maps.
- Fixed zed pathing issues in relation to the players in the area.
- Fixed multiple instances of textures and objects culling to close to the player.
- Corrupter Carbine – Alt-fire now properly interrupts the reload animation.
- Doshinegun
- Fixed an issue where the projectile would always appear in the upper right of the screen when fired.
- Fixed an issue where collectibles were not destroyed upon impact from the dosh.
- Minigun – Updated the reload animation to address clipping.
- Reducto Ray
- Fixed an issue where ZED’s did not rage except during HOE difficulty
- Adjusted the weapon animations to reduce hand clipping.
- Sentinel
- Updated the bash attack to prevent the detonator from disappearing for a short time.
- Fixed an issue where the audio was not updated to reflect the effects of the Machine Gunner Commando skill.
- Crossbow – Fixed an issue where in 1P the cable anchor pulley was not attached to the limb.
- Helios Rifle – Fixed the desync issue between the bash attack animation and the impact.
- Seal Squeal – Fixed an issue where nuke damage was applying an overly large DoT.
- HRG Crossboom
- Fixed an issue where the arrow fired was offset from the impact decal.
- Fixed an issue where the arrow post impact was increased in size.
- HRG Head Hunter – Fixed an issue where the alt-fire was not doing head damage.
- HRG Kaboom Stick – Improved the visuals in 1P & 3P.
- Fixed an issue where weekly modes were not being completable in offline mode.
- Fixed an issue where the weekly outbreak was not updating after map travel or server restart.
- Fixed an issue where weapons and armor were not spawning in the maps during the Outbreak.
- Boss Rush – Removed Holdout maps from the mode during map travel.
- Shrunken Heads – Updated the Abomination and Patriarch’s audio to play the correctly filtered lines for the mode.
- Arachnophobia – Fixed an issue where players were starting the match without their starting weapon.
- Added the Supply Backpack to both Tom Banner and Classic Briar as a wearable cosmetic.
- Updated the text for the Gunslinger’s Skill “Steady” so the description now fits within the text box in all languages.
- Fixed an issue where the player’s weapon would not reappear in their hands when performing an emote during a boss’s death scene.