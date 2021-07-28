Killing Floor 2 – Summer Update Hotfix

Bug Fixes
Also mentioned in the 2020 Killing Floor 2 ‘State of the Game’ our goal is to bring to the community a continued stream of community-reported bug fixes for each update throughout the year. Please continue to report any bugs you discover by visiting our official forums at: https://forums.tripwireinteractive.com/forum/killing-floor-2 and posting in the ‘PC’ or ‘Console’ sections.
Top Community Issues:
- Fixed an issue that was forcing map sorting into alphabetical order overriding server settings.
Weapons:
- FAMAS Masterkey
- Fixed an issue with the Masterkey where it was not being affected by any Zedtime skills that allowed for normal speed or faster firing.
- Added a new animation for a differential between partial and full reloads.
- Fixed an issue where the crouching reload animation for the FAMAS did not play.
- Fixed an issue where the crouching reload animation for the Masterkey did not play.
- Fixed an issue where the standing firing animation for the FAMAS played while crouching.
- Fixed an issue where the standing firing animation for the Masterkey played while crouching.
- Fixed an issue where the 3p animation for being in ADS did not play.
- Fixed an issue where the FAMAS vibrated/bounced during the reload animation.
- Fixed an issue where during the reload animation the players hand clips through the weapon.
- Altered the ammo check gun check animation to be a partial pull back and changed the angle to show the round.
- Altered the ACOG slide animation to an ACOG sight adjustment.
- Fixed clipping issues for the FAMAS during the gun check.
- Fixed an issue where the HRG Blast Brawlers were being affected by the Berserker skills Smash and Massacre
- Fixed an issue with the HRG Blast Brawlers where the weapon was marked as empty on the weapon select card though it still had spare ammunition.
- Fixed an issue where the Thermite Bore was not being affected by the Survivalist’s skill Make Things Go Boom.
Map:
- Reverted the LOD changes to Dystopia 2029 returning it to the pre-Summer update state.
- Moonbase:
- General
- Fixed multiple harsh seams that appeared as anti-aliasing issues throughout the map.
- Placed a wall behind a lamp on the upper gantry to prevent confusion as to where the player was able to kite to.
- Living Quarters
- Fixed multiple seams and gaps between the walls and floor plates.
- Fixed multiple instances of objects missing textures.
- Fixed multiple instances of objects not having a back facing texture.
- Fixed multiple instances of walls not receiving decals upon being shot.
- Fixed multiple instances of columns and walls not reacting correctly to flashlights.
- Fixed various LOD issues throughout the area.
- Removed multiple objects in the area that were extraneous to improve the performance of the area.
- Fixed various instances of z-fighting within the area.
- Fixed multiple exploit spots where Zeds could not reach the players.
- Rocket Dome
- Fixed multiple instances of blood splatter not applying to various textures and objects.
- Fixed multiple instances of objects not having a back facing texture.
- Fixed various instances of z-fighting within the area.
- Fixed multiple exploit spots where Zeds could not reach the players
- Green Dome
- Fixed multiple instances of objects not having a back facing texture.
- Removed multiple objects in the area that were extraneous to improve the performance of the area.
- Fixed various LOD issues throughout the area.
- Fixed an issue where ZEDs and dropped weapons were hanging in the air.
- Fixed various instances of z-fighting within the area.
- Fixed multiple exploit spots where Zeds could not reach the players
- Tech Dome
- Fixed the spawn points of the ammo drops to no longer spawn in the air.
- Fixed various instances of z-fighting within the area.
- Fixed multiple instances of objects not having a back facing texture.
- Fixed multiple exploit spots where Zeds could not reach the players
- Small Dome
- Fixed various instances of z-fighting within the area.
- Removed multiple objects in the area that were extraneous to improve the performance of the area.
- General
Weekly Modes:
- Fixed an issue with Scavenger mode that would allow map travel to occur to holdout style maps.
Store:
- Fixed an issue where all of the Summer content bundles were not being sorted into their respective tabs.
As always, thank you for your continued support!
Miete dir jetzt deinen eigenen Killing Floor 2 Gameserver auf 4Netplayers.com