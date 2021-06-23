Killing Floor 2 – Summer 2021 Update – Interstellar Insanity

KF2 Summer 2021 Final Changelog
Event
Interstellar Insanity
You made it! The moon landing was performed without any complications! Well, almost… Anyway, this research station has gone quiet for a while so you must check if everything is going well. But considering that communications were cut off a few days ago, the situation does not look good, so don’t let your guard down. On top of that, there are also 2 alternative scenarios that you may experience that will imply an additional challenge level: Arachnophobia and Scavenger weekly modes. But there is some good news! At least you will be able to use the new fancy tools from Horzine Research Group, the HRG Bastion and HRG Blast Brawlers, that were being developed in this station. Final advice: it may take you some time to get used to the moon’s gravity.
New Additions and Highlights
- 1 New Map
- Moonbase
- Compatible with Survival, Weekly, and Endless Game Modes.
- Takes place on a secret Horzine research outpost on the Moon which you arrived into via the Steam Powered Rocket.
- Features low gravity across the map.
- Moonbase
- 2 New Weekly Modes
- Arachnophobia
- Custom Zed spawn composition, with more
Crawlers
than usual, which have much more HP than usual.
- Stomping capacity has been improved and now it will cause devastating damage, so it’s the recommended way to deal with the
Crawlers
. Stomping on them will also regenerate a portion of the player’s health.
- Making several stomps in a row will grant the player a damage bonus for some seconds.
- Custom Zed spawn composition, with more
- Scavenger
- Traders will be empty of weapons. Armor and Grenades are the only available things to purchase.
- The weapon pickups spawn rate is increased.
- The weapon pickups pool will vary on each wave, including weapons of different tiers depending on the wave.
- Arachnophobia
- 4 New Weapons
- HRG Blast Brawlers for the Support
- An alternative version of the Static Strikers for the Support Perk.
- The default fire mode will shoot blasts out of each fist like if they were shotguns.
- Some of the melee capacities are kept from the original weapon, like the block and the heavy attacks.
- Trader price is 1600 Dosh.
- HRG Bastion for the SWAT
- An alternative version of the Stoner 63a LMG for the SWAT Perk.
- It counts with an energy barrier that can be activated or deactivated with the alt-fire button.
- Energy Barrier reduces incoming damage but will deplete if all energy is consumed. The energy automatically refills when the barrier is not active.
- Trader price is 2000 Dosh.
- FAMAS Masterkey for the Commando and Support
- This is a paid DLC weapon. This weapon can be shared amongst players through our weapon-sharing system.
- It is a tier 3 assault rifle with an underbarrel shotgun attached. It’s also equipped with an ACOG Zoom Scope.
- Default fire mode is 3-round-burst fire from the rifle. Alt-fire is pump-action from the underbarrel shotgun.
- Primary and secondary ammo are managed with separated box-fed magazines.
- Trader price is 1200 Dosh.
- Thermite Bore for the Firebug
- This is a paid DLC weapon. This weapon can be shared amongst players through our weapon-sharing system.
- It is a tier 4 weapon that launches thermite grenades that pin to enemies and to any surface. They explode after 4 seconds, creating residual fires all around.
- Projectiles can be manually detonated with the alt-fire button.
- Trader price is 1500 Dosh.
- HRG Blast Brawlers for the Support
- New Steam Achievements
- Moonbase related achievements
- Time-limited Objectives, Tickets, and Cosmetics
- Seasonal objectives related to Moonbase
- Complete all seasonal objectives to earn the Astronaut Companion Backpack
- Summer Sizeshow Prize Tickets
- Summer Sizeshow Golden Prize Tickets
- Zedconomy
- FAMAS Masterkey Weapon Bundle
- Thermite Bore Weapon Bundle
- Interstellar Insanity Weapon Bundle
- Interstellar Insanity Full Gear Bundle
- Premium Summer Sideshow Ticket Bundles come in three sets of tiers:
- Bronze – 5 Premium Seasonal Tickets
- Silver – 10 Premium Seasonal Tickets and 1 Bonus Golden Seasonal Ticket
- Gold – 20 Premium Seasonal Tickets and a 3 Bonus Golden Seasonal Tickets
- Foundry Gear Cosmetic Bundle
- Beyond Horizon MK II Weapon Skin Pack
Reminder since this usually comes up during update releases, the database update for ticket drops and setting up steam items for sale will occur at approximately 1pm EDT after all the patches go out in order to verify that the patches are deployed across platform.
Addressed Community Feedback
As mentioned in the 2020 Killing Floor 2 ‘State of the Game’ our goal is to bring to the community a continued stream of QOL changes for each update throughout the year. Please continue to report any QOL changes you believe should be added to the game by submitting your feedback in the ‘general’ section on our official forums at: https://forums.tripwireinteractive.com/forum/killing-floor-2
General
- Skip Trader for the Versus mode
- Skip Trader vote system implemented only for Survivors team players.
- Zeds team players will not be able to vote.
- Improve the reliability of Scrake stuns with Crossbow and Compound Bow.
- Headshots with the crossbow arrows and the sharp compound bow arrows to the Scrakes will now apply the stun more consistently.
Balance
- Weapons
- Compound Bow
- Cryo arrow explosion damage increased from 25 to 75
- Cryo arrow explosion radius increased from 200 to 250
- Cryo arrow explosion adjusted to have damage exponential falloff rather than linear (less damage reduction).
- Ammo pool increased from 30 to 35 arrows
- Initial spare ammo increased from 10 to 11 arrows
- Ammo pickup scale increased from 3 to 4 arrows.
- Hemogoblin
- Impact damage increased from 100 to 120
- Dart healing amount increased from 20 to 25
- Ammo pool increased from 98 to 112
- Reload speed increased by 20%
- Compound Bow
- Perks
- Berserker
- Damage Resistance (passive skill)
- Resistance bonus decreased from 3% every 5 levels (15% max) to 2% every 5 levels (10% max).
- Skirmisher (level 5 skill)
- Regeneration reduced from 2 to 1 health points each second.
- Vampire (level 10 skill)
- Healing for each kill reduced from 4 to 3 health points.
- Resistance (level 15 skill)
- Resistance to all damage decreased from 25% to 15%.
- Additional resistance to Poison and Sonic damage decreased from 25% to 15%.
- Parry (level 15 skill)
- Incoming damage reduction decreased from 40% to 30%.
- Duration decreased from 10 to 8 seconds.
- Damage Resistance (passive skill)
- Field Medic
- Armor bonus (passive skill)
- Armor bonus decreased from 3% per level (75% max) to 2% per level (50% max).
- Symbiotic Health (level 5 skill)
- Self healing decreased from 10% to 6% of total health.
- Armor bonus (passive skill)
- Demolitionist
- Extra Rounds (level 10 skill)
- Extra ammo increased from 5 to 10.
- Extra Rounds (level 10 skill)
- Support
- High Capacity Magazines (level 5 skill)
- Extra magazine size increased from 50% to 75%.
- High Capacity Magazines (level 5 skill)
- Berserker
Designer Notes :
We have integrated the skip trader vote system in the Versus game mode, which will make the process of skipping the trader easier and clearer for players. Only the Survivor players will vote.
We were aware of the stun reliability problems of the Crossbow and Compound Bow headshots against Scrakes, and the frustration that it may cause. We have worked on improving the system and now the headshots stun power should be applied correctly to the Scrakes, and stun them with more consistency.
The Compound bow was not in a bad spot but we think that one of their fire modes, the cryo arrow, was not performing as good as the other one, the sharp arrow. So we boosted the explosion of the cryo arrow to allow a higher damage capacity and more effective freeze effect against groups of Zeds. Finally, we increased the ammo capacity of the weapon to encourage the use of more cryo arrows to players that are usually conservative with ammo, regarding that this fire mode does not leave pickup as the sharp arrows.
We made some adjustments on the Hemogoblin to improve its viability as a medic weapon. Apart from the bleeding mechanic, the semi-automatic fire mode was a bit unbalanced, so we increased the damage of the primary fire, and speeded up the reload time. We also increased the healing of each dart to make it slightly more impactful, in a midpoint between the HMTech-401 and the HRG Incision.
We implemented several nerfs to the Berserker and Field Medic perks, mostly related to their surviving capacities, as we had a lot of community reports about both perks overperforming in that aspect, even more if their capacities were combined. We love to see the different synergies between perks and strategies that our community creates, but we would like to have every perk in a similar balance point, and each of the 10 perks to be equally relevant in the game.
Finally, we made some adjustments on Demolitionist’s Extra Rounds and Support’s High Capacity Magazines, to improve their viability, as they were underperforming compared to their counterpart skill and were less prefered by most players.
Bug Fixes
Also mentioned in the 2020 Killing Floor 2 ‘State of the Game’ our goal is to bring to the community a continued stream of community-reported bug fixes for each update throughout the year. Please continue to report any bugs you discover by visiting our official forums at: https://forums.tripwireinteractive.com/forum/killing-floor-2 and posting in the ‘PC’ or ‘Console’ sections.
Known Issues:
Dystopia 2029:
Various LOD popping issues were introduced that will be addressed in future releases.
Top Community Issues:
- Fixed an issue where the only weapon pickups available was the varmint rifle when there were 4 or fewer spawns on a map.
- Fixed an issue where escort drones on any map could become unrepairable which forced an exit of the map to continue play.
- Fixed an outstanding issue where all players leaving servers before match end could result in the server not ending the match leaving it in a bad state requiring a restart.
- Fixed an issue where the weekly challenge UI would be out of sync from the current weekly cycle.
- Fixed an issue where the finish tone after completing a Stand your Ground objective would repeatedly play until the end of the wave.
- Fixed an issue with the Scavenger Weekly mode where using the DLC weapons would prevent the weekly from being completed and led to incorrect stats being reported at the end of the match.
Weapons:
- Thermite Bore
- Fixed an issue where the Demo skills were affecting the Thermite Bore.
- Fixed an issue where the firing sound of the Thermite Bore was being heard even when the SFX volume was disabled.
- Fixed an issue where ejected casings were not visible.
- HRG Bastion
- Fixed the SFX drop off distance of the shield activation/deactivation for the HRG Bastion.
- Fixed an issue where the shield animation did not play fully after changing weapons.
- Fixed an issue where some of the parts of the Bastion had no back facing textures leaving them to be seen through.
- HRG Blast Brawlers
- Fixed an issue where the tracers appeared behind the weapon as it was fired from the 3rd person perspective.
- FAMAS Masterkey
- Fixed an issue where you were unable to cancel the underbarrel reload animation.
- Fixed an issue where the Masterkey’s spread was not reduced by the Support skill Tight Choke.
- Seal Squeal
- Fixed an issue where ejected casings were not visible.
Map:
- Fixed an issue where the Trader Path would not path across the main street on Dystopia.
- Moonbase:
- General
- Fixed an issue where film grain post effect was more noticeable in Moonbase corridors.
- Fixed an issue with the frame cap removed on higher end graphics cards that would cause ragdolls, dosh, and weapons to float to the top of Moonbase.
- Fixed multiple seams and gaps between the walls and floor plates in the Moonbase Lobby.
- Fixed multiple seams and gaps between the walls and floor plates in the Moonbase Kitchen.
- Fixed multiple ZED pathing issues throughout Moonbase.
- Fixed multiple instances of floor indicator lights overlapping and not drawing on certain textures in Moonbase
- Fixed an issue where the floor was a tile to deep leading players to be stuck in Moonbase.
- Living Quarters
- Fixed multiple seams and gaps between the walls and floor plates.
- Removed multiple instances of collision volumes creating snag spots.
- Fixed multiple instances of objects missing textures.
- Fixed multiple instances of blood splatter not applying to various textures and objects.
- Fixed various LOD issues throughout the area.
- Fixed an issue where light fixtures and neon lights were not attached to walls and hung in the air.
- Removed multiple objects in the area that were extraneous to improve the performance of the area.
- Fixed various instances of z-fighting within the area.
- Fixed an issue where one of the weapon spawns would appear mid-air.
- Rocket Dome
- Fixed multiple seams and gaps between the walls and floor plates.
- Fixed multiple instances of objects missing textures.
- Fixed multiple instances of blood splatter not applying to various textures and objects.
- Fixed various LOD issues throughout the area.
- Fixed an issue with the cables where they had no collision for grenades or projectiles.
- Fixed an issue with the ceiling that had no collision for grenades.
- Fixed an exploit spot around the ramps that ZEDs could not path to.
- Green Dome
- Fixed multiple seams and gaps between the walls and floor plates.
- Removed multiple instances of collision volumes creating snag spots around the scaffolding.
- Fixed multiple instances of objects missing textures.
- Fixed multiple instances of blood splatter not applying to various textures and objects.
- Fixed various LOD issues throughout the area.
- Fixed an issue where tvs were hanging in the air.
- Removed multiple objects in the area that were extraneous to improve the performance of the area.
- Fixed an issue where the poles had no collision for grenades.
- Tech Dome
- Fixed multiple seams and gaps between the walls and floor plates..
- Fixed multiple instances of objects missing textures.
- Fixed multiple instances of blood splatter not applying to various textures and objects.
- Fixed various LOD issues throughout the area.
- Fixed an issue where Zeds spawning from the ventilation could become stuck in the air.
- Corridors
- Fixed multiple seams and gaps between the walls and floor plates.
- Fixed multiple instances of objects missing textures.
- Fixed multiple instances of blood splatter not applying to various textures and objects.
- Removed multiple objects in the area that were extraneous to improve the performance of the area.
- General
Modes:
- Fixed an issue where the Scavenger weekly was available on Holdout maps.
- Fixed an issue in Vs. Survival where Zeds did not appear in the player list or on the scoreboard.
UI:
- Fixed an issue where the FAMAS Masterkey and the Thermite Bore were unable to be sorted by perk and weapon type.
- Fixed an issue in WebAdmin where the thumbnail for Moonbase is not visible.
- Fixed the sorting order of the maps correcting the placement of Moonbase.
Localization:
- Altered the text string for the HRG Incendiary Rifle in the trader pod in Russian to allow it to fit within the UI.
- Altered the text string for the HMTech-501 in the trader pod in German to allow it to fit within the UI.
- Altered the text string for the Limit Results filter in the store in German to allow it to fit within the UI.
- Fixed an issue with the FAMAS Masterkey shotgun shells name not fitting within the text box in the Trader.
Cosmetics:
- Fixed an issue where the Conquest variation of the Reaper Outfit did not apply to Anton Strasser.
- Fixed an issue where the Witch Hunter body did not apply the correct colors to Hayato Tanaka.
- Fixed an issue where inventory icons for the FAMAS Masterkey and the Thermite Bore are showing as broken images in the Steam inventory.
Store:
- Fixed the spelling of the HMTech-001 Scalpel in the Neon MKVII Weapon Skin Pack.
- Flagged the Gravity Imploder to allow it to be tradeable.
Console:
- Fixed an issue on PS4 where receiving any dosh before opening the vault would prevent the 500k initial launch reward from being received.
Misc:
- Fixed log spam referencing “Cannot 3D-Scale rigid-body primitives” so that it no longer occurs.
As always, thank you for your continued support!
