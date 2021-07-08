Journey Of Life – QOL Update

Hey all
We wanted to focus on polishing some of the features and making it easier to play with some QoL updates.
– Added – Wood Chips
– Added – Paper
– Added – Minimap item
( Craft item on workstation II and add it to the inventory. After that press M )
– Added – Press
– Added – Hold Press W to get out of bed after sleeping in it
– Added – Hotkeys for upgrading (U) and moving stations (X). Look at the station and press the corresponding key
– Added – More descriptive messages in case an operation fails
– Added – Torch
(Press RMB while looking at a fire source to start the torch. Press RMB again when not looking at a fire source to stop it)
– Added – Mold baking requirement
– Added – Timer-based server listing update in addition to manual refresh
– Added – Required Files for dedicated server + Config example
– Changed – Added more dirt areas without grass
– Changed – Removed Iron nails and replaced them with copper ones
– Fixed – General memory and processing optimizations for smelting, baking, and casting
– Fixed – Sun tick update on a dedicated server
– Fixed – Backward compatibility of structures with new ownership setup
For standalone and ListenServer, the player who loads the save will own all unowned buildings. For dedicated, in the ini add the following keys:
AdminSteamID=yoursteamid (number)
AdminSteamNickname=Example
This can be changed if a mistake is made and will only affect structures that were formerly without an owner
Let us know if you have any other feedback.