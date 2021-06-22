Journey Of Life – Content Update v0.9.1.2

Hey all, this update contains mostly MP things related to ownership and claiming structures.
We know lots of people want some way to defend their stuff so this is the first wave of defense for now.
There is a lot more to come, but the next step we want to take is automatic stations like lathe, sawmill, crusher, and so on.
Most of the stations got texture updates, which improved the quality and looks of the stations.
– Added – Upgrade mode to hammer ( Stage 1 – Wood(200 HP), Stage 2 – Stone (400 HP))
– Added – Tribe mode UI
//Joining tribes will give you the option to share structures with tribe members
// You can join an existing tribe on the server or make a new one
– Added – Claim mode to hammer
//Can claim doors for yourself or tribe use also
– Added – Structure and stations ownership
// Structures are automatically added to the tribe so other tribe members can build near you
– Added – Blocking the building near other non-allied structures
– Added – 3 roof parts (Square corner, Square Inward, Triangle inward)
– Changed – Texture of most of the stations
– Changed – Map updated
– Fixed – Delay on snapping structures that could lead to misalign if structures are placed fast