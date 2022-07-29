Isles of Yore29. Juli 2022

Isles of Yore – Patch 0.6.2 – Performance

By Sebastian Rosendorfer

Another small patch today with some fixes to further improve performance and resolve some issues.

All the details:
  • Fixed the „Max Texture Size“ option not actually changing the texture size. This should help conserve VRAM, especially useful for lower-end hardware. Please note that currently, if you increase the max texture size from what you loaded the game with, you’re going to have to restart the game for the settings to apply.
  • Added a graphics option for the water interaction, to allow disabling it.
  • Fixed a server crash that sometimes happened when a player joined.

 

