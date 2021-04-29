Insurgency: Sandstorm – Update 1.9.2 Hotfix 1

We’ve released a hotfix for update 1.9.2 that addresses the following issues:
Fixes:
- Fixed an issue where textures from the base game were conflicting with textures from the HD Texture Pack, causing them to display at the lowest available resolution
- Fixed a spawning issue at Objective D on Tell Push Security
- Fixed an issue where muting players via the scoreboard was not working properly
- Fixed an issue where the Message of the Day set up by community servers persisted in local play sessions
To see the current known issues list, please see the bottom of the full 1.9.2 changelist here.
