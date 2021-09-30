Insurgency: Sandstorm – Update 1.10 Operation: Exodus – Hotfix #6

Resolved Issues
- Reduced instances of players being able to hear enemies over the radio channels
- Fixed a bullet exploit that gave players a significant advantage
- Fixed an issue where loadout and cosmetic presets would get wiped after a map change or game restart
- Fixed an issue where the 2x-1x OKP reticle did not glow while ADSing with NVGs equipped
- Fixed an issue where the dropped magazines of the MK18 equipped with the Desert Hex weapon skin did not have the correct texture
- Fixed an animation issue when pulling the charge handle in 1P when reloading the M240 equipped with the extended magazine upgrade
- Fixed an issue where the True Grit weapon skin was not being applied to all weapon attachments and upgrades
Known Issues
- There is an issue where there was a chance of players entering a desync state when swapping weapons during respawn which caused players to be unable to deal damage
- There is an issue where the collision of the tanks are wider than what is seen on Powerplant
- There may be a chance where the Survival cosmetics, Dissident and Battleworn do not unlock after a player’s first successful victory of Survival mode
