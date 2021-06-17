Insurgency: Sandstorm – Update 1.10 Operation: Exodus – Hotfix #3

Update 1.10 Operation: Exodus – Hotfix #3
Resolved Issues
- Fixed multiple AI spawning issues in Survival mode on Outskirts, Hideout, Precinct, and Summit
- Fixed an issue where ammo boxes in Hardcore Checkpoint would only give one bullet for the MR 73
- Fixed some issues where the facial hair was misaligned on certain male heads like Soran and Rob (there are still issues with the Imperial and Garibaldi heads)
- Fixed an issue where the keybind in the Tutorials > Weapons > Remote Explosives was showing as UNBOUND
- Fixed an issue where the front lens was missing on the 2x-1x Red Dot, 6x-3x Red Ring Scope and 7x Hunting Scope
- Fixed an issue where the lighting would change or be inconsistent depending on the weapon held on Hideout, Hillside, Farmhouse, and Ministry night scenarios
- Fixed an issue where the Steam Cloud service would overwrite presets and settings
- Fixed an issue where the Flash Hider and Compensator appeared too large on the AK-74
- Fixed an issue where the 4x-1x SU230 BUS appeared black instead of tan on the MK 17 Mod 0
- Fixed an issue where the bayonet (cosmetic feature) would remain visible when the bipod was deployed on the SKS
- Fixed an issue where the bayonet (cosmetic feature) was missing textures on the SKS
- Fixed an issue where the flat top remained visible when equipping 1x Flip Up Sights, 1x Kobra, 2x-1x Kobra, 2x-1x MARS, 2x-1x OKP-7, 4x-1x M150 BUS and 4x-1x SU230 BUS on the M4A1
- Fixed the following issues which occurred when using the gamepad:
- Fixed an issue where it was not possible to unlock items in the Customization Menu
- Fixed an issue where scrolling was not fluid in the Settings Menu while using a gamepad or keyboard
- Fixed an issue where the Next and Previous buttons were not working in the Mods Menu
- Fixed an issue where the minimum and maximum page range was not capped in the Mod Menu
- Fixed an issue where the refresh button would not refresh the list of community servers in the Community Server browser
- Fixed an issue where players were unable to interact with the Scoreboard screen
- Fixed an issue where scrolling in the Credits screen was not possible
- Fixed an issue where pressing ‘B’ while editing player indicator colors in the Settings Menu would close the Settings Menu and return to the Main Menu instead of simply exiting edit mode
- Fixed an issue where the Lean Right and Toggle Optic actions were both assigned to R3
- Fixed an issue where the default muzzle device would still remain visible after equipping any of the barrel attachments on the Alpha AK
- Fixed an issue where the siderail would not show when equipping the Laser Sight upgrade on the MG3
Known Issues
- There is an issue where the Bad Day and Upriser Tops do not always unlock properly
- There is an issue where the Insurgent Explosives Drones do not explode when they reach their desired coordinates
- There is a chance players may get into a desync state when resupplying with a Gas Mask while holding a non-primary weapon
- There is an issue where the weapons and explosives are misaligned in the Customization Menu
- There is an issue where the shadows of weapons and explosives appear in the Customization > Loadout Menu
