Insurgency: Sandstorm – Update 1.10 Operation: Exodus – Hotfix #1

Resolved Issues
- In-game localizations have been added for the following languages:
- Czech
- Danish
- Dutch
- Finnish
- French
- German
- Hungarian
- Norwegian
- Polish
- Portuguese
- Brazilian Portuguese
- Russian
- Swedish
- Thai
- Turkish
The remaining languages will be added in a hotfix for Japanese, Spanish, Italian, Korean and Chinese (simplified and traditional)
- Fixed a number of crashes related to:
- Toggling NVGs when the player was not holding a weapon
- Loading screen crash when loading into Survival or a modded game mode from a server map change
- Compass HUD element
- Score board UI element in Co-op mode
- Reduced the occurrence of AI spawning inside the walls in Precinct Objective F on Survival mode
- Fixed an issue on Citadel where a terrain seam could be seen
- Blocked off an unused path by closing a door in Domination on Citadel
- Fixed an issue where a flashlight is not available to be equipped with the Desert Eagle
- Adjusted the Main Menu and Customization Menu to have the character model face the camera more directly
- Adjusted the lighting around the character in the Customization Menu
- Fixed an issue where the Field of View setting was not applying correctly in the Settings Menu
- Fixed an issue with the Pistol in Arms mutator which may have affected community servers and certain co-op playlists in the following regions: US East, US West and Europe
- Fixed an issue where the Replays button was not working and improperly located on the Main Menu instead of inside the Stats Menu
- Fixed an issue where on Citadel where players were getting partially blocked while climbing a ramp at the church
- Fixed an issue where the key art was showing up during the game launch sequence
- Fixed an issue where the True Grit weapon skin was not being applied on the Cheapo Suppressor, Suppressed Sniper Barrel and Sniper Barrel
- Fixed an issue where the Bear Claw weapon skin was not being applied to the Suppressor on the Sterling
- Fixed an issue where the AS VAL had a muzzle flash
- Fixed an issue where an unintended weapon skin can be equipped on the AS VAL
Known Issues
- The remaining in-game localizations will be coming later this week in a hotfix
- There may be issues where AI is spawning inside walls, under the floor and other unintended areas. We ask players to report cases to support.newworldinteractive.com so we can resolve these immediately
- There is an issue where the gunship is killing friendly teammates during the survival extraction
Known issues that we are working on can be found on the Insurgency: Sandstorm Community Board.
For a full list of the 1.10 Patch Notes, visit the Update 1.10 Operation: Exodus Major Update.
For game support, visit our support desk at: https://support.newworldinteractive.com/hc/en-us
Miete dir jetzt deinen eigenen Insurgency: Sandstorm Gameserver auf 4Netplayers.com