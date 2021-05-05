Insurgencey: Sandstorm – Update 1.9.2 Hotfix 2

Wir haben einen Hotfix für Update 1.9.2 veröffentlicht, der die folgenden Probleme behebt:
Fixes:
- Fixed an issue where players were not given the Sasquatch DLC after purchase and it still showed as if it was still available to purchase
- Fixed an issue where if a teammate died while using proximity chat they could be heard in the ‚world proximity channel‘ until they respawn
To see the current known issues list, please see the bottom of the full 1.9.2 changelist here.
